Kaitlin Armstrong's trial set for October in death of pro cyclist Moriah Wilson

Katie Hall, Austin American-Statesman
·3 min read

Kaitlin Armstrong, the Austin woman accused of killing pro cyclist Moriah Wilson, pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to the murder charge against her in her first court appearance after spending more than 40 days evading authorities before being arrested in Costa Rica last month.

After defense attorneys asked for a speedy trial, state District Court Judge Brenda Kennedy on Wednesday set an October trial date for Armstrong in the shooting death of Wilson — a exceptionally swift timeline for a murder charge that caused a testy exchange among the judge, prosecutors and the defense.

"If you assert your right to a speedy trial, then you are ready to go to trial ... despite having filed all these motions (for evidence)," Kennedy told defense attorneys.

The death of Wilson, a 25-year-old who had become one of gravel racing's most dominant female athletes, has left the cycling community reeling. In court documents, police have so far detailed a love triangle between Armstrong, Wilson and professional cyclist Colin Strickland. Some top sponsors dropped Strickland, who is not a suspect in the crime, in the wake of admissions that he lied to Armstrong and purchased a gun for her.

Armstrong — who is in the Travis County Jail in lieu of a $3.5 million bond — pleaded not guilty during her arraignment Wednesday, her first court appearance since she was arrested June 29. Kennedy, who decided to bar cameras from the courtroom, placed Armstrong's case on the docket for Oct. 19, and her jury trial is scheduled to take place the following week.

"If Kait is going to be held in jail until trial, or face millions of dollars' bond, then she has the right for trial to be held as quickly as possible," Armstrong's attorney Rick Cofer told the American-Statesman. "In the meantime, questions about both the circumstances and the police investigation itself still need to be answered."

In court Wednesday, prosecutors said both sides are still waiting on evidence requests in Armstrong's case and also argued that it would be unfair for her case to go ahead of so many who have been waiting for years for their cases to go to trial. However, Kennedy said she does not have a backlog of cases, and Cofer argued that prosecutors have already secured an indictment in her case, and theoretically they should be prepared to proceed.

"The district attorney chose to indict this case," Cofer said in court. "If the district attorney chose to indict this case without evidence to indict this case, that's on the district attorney."

Prosecutors obtained an early indictment June 10, about a month before a slew of federal officials, working with authorities in Costa Rica, found and arrested Armstrong at a Costa Rican hostel, where Armstrong — at that point going by "Ari" — was working part-time at the front desk and teaching yoga.

Prosecutors said Wednesday they are willing to go to trial in October. If defense attorneys file a last-minute motion to delay just before the trial begins, "we're going to strongly oppose it," prosecutor Guillermo Gonzalez said.

Kennedy, who last year announced that she is retiring at the end of her term on Dec. 31, told defense attorneys that asking for a speedy trial is a de facto way of saying they are waiving the need for any pretrial hearings — such as motions to challenge the evidence — but defense attorneys said that is not the case.

"We can walk and chew gum, your honor," Cofer said.

After the arraignment, Cofer spoke briefly to reporters, slamming the police investigation. His firm will file motions challenging the investigation and challenging the conduct of the Austin Police Department, he said.

"Why did the Austin Police Department seemingly ignore a tip about the former boyfriend of Ms. Wilson?" Cofer said. "Why did the Austin Police Department present inaccurate and misleading information to a judge when seeking an arrest warrant for Ms. Armstrong? Did the inexperience of two key officers assigned to this case play a role in its apparent mishandling? Who vandalized the home of Kaitlin Armstrong and Colin Strickland the night of Wilson's death, and why?"

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Kaitlin Armstrong pleads not guilty to murder of Moriah Wilson

