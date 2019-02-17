Kajaria Ceramics Limited (NSE:KAJARIACER): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Based on Kajaria Ceramics Limited’s (NSE:KAJARIACER) earnings update on 31 December 2018, it seems that analyst forecasts are fairly optimistic, with profits predicted to increase by 25% next year compared with the past 5-year average growth rate of 11%. Currently with trailing-twelve-month earnings of ₹2.3b, we can expect this to reach ₹2.9b by 2020. Below is a brief commentary around Kajaria Ceramics’s earnings outlook going forward, which may give you a sense of market sentiment for the company. Readers that are interested in understanding the company beyond these figures should research its fundamentals here.

How is Kajaria Ceramics going to perform in the near future?

The view from 18 analysts over the next three years is one of positive sentiment. Since forecasting becomes more difficult further into the future, broker analysts generally project out to around three years. To reduce the year-on-year volatility of analyst earnings forecast, I’ve inserted a line of best fit through the expected earnings figures to determine the annual growth rate from the slope of the line.

By 2022, KAJARIACER’s earnings should reach ₹4.2b, from current levels of ₹2.3b, resulting in an annual growth rate of 20%. EPS reaches ₹25.16 in the final year of forecast compared to the current ₹14.78 EPS today. With a current profit margin of 8.7%, this movement will result in a margin of 11% by 2022.

Future outlook is only one aspect when you’re building an investment case for a stock. For Kajaria Ceramics, I’ve put together three relevant factors you should further research:

