Kajaria Ceramics Limited (NSE:KAJARIACER) Is Employing Capital Very Effectively

Today we’ll look at Kajaria Ceramics Limited (NSE:KAJARIACER) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we’re going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

Firstly, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Last but not least, we’ll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a measure of a company’s yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Kajaria Ceramics:

0.21 = ₹3.7b ÷ (₹22b – ₹5.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

So, Kajaria Ceramics has an ROCE of 21%.

Is Kajaria Ceramics’s ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. In our analysis, Kajaria Ceramics’s ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 14% average in the Building industry. I think that’s good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Independently of how Kajaria Ceramics compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

Kajaria Ceramics’s current ROCE of 21% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 31% ROCE. So investors might consider if it has had issues recently.

Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Kajaria Ceramics’s Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Kajaria Ceramics has total liabilities of ₹5.3b and total assets of ₹22b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 24% of its total assets. A fairly low level of current liabilities is not influencing the ROCE too much.