Kakaako robbery suspects use Taser on security guard before ramming truck through storefront

Dec. 3—Honolulu police are investigating an early-morning robbery where a security guard was tased and four electric bicycles were taken from a Kakaako business early today.

The robbery occurred at Segway of Hawaii at the Coral Commercial Center on Auahi Street at about 5 :10 a.m.

Surveillance video footage showed one of three suspects using a torch against the store window before a security guard approached them.

The suspect tased the guard and three suspects clad in hoodies reverse a black pickup truck into the storefront, shattering the glass window. They fled the scene in the vehicle with three electric dirt bikes and an electric bicycle taken from the store.

The pickup truck has the word "Aloha " and a black-and-white floral stripe sticker emblazoned on the passenger side.

Police said there have been no arrests as of this morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

RELATED :