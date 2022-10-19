Kakao Co-CEO Resigns After Outage That Hit Millions Caused Chaos

(Bloomberg) -- Kakao Corp.’s co-Chief Executive Officer Whon Namkoong resigned after a widespread outage caused chaos in a nation heavily reliant on Korea’s most popular messaging and social media service.

Public criticism of Kakao and its affiliates has escalated following a blaze at an SK C&C data center in the south of Seoul on Saturday. The internet giant struggled to recover operations of its popular messaging service, used across the country by government officials and businesses for services including payment and banking.

Kakao will compensate users and business partners who were affected and investigate why the disruption continued for so long, it said in a statement. The company was still assessing the scope of damages caused. As of Wednesday, most services including messenger app KakaoTalk, were restored, it said.

“We apologize for causing huge inconvenience for such an extended time,” Namkoong said in a news briefing on Wednesday, adding that he plans to stay at the company to help oversee both the investigation into the disruption and compensation effort. “We are aware that it will take a great deal of effort over a long period of time to recover lost trust.”

The disruptions highlight the nation’s dependence on the group. Kakao has been the target of antitrust crackdowns due to its market dominance before, but the outages have since sparked discussion by South Korea’s lawmakers about possible revisions to the broadcasting communications law to step up oversight.

The blaze ignited lithium batteries and power lines needed to supply power to the data center, Namkoong’s co-CEO Euntaek Hong said. An entire shutdown of a data center had never occurred before, catching Kakao offguard, he said. “This was a mistake.”

Some of the proposals under review by lawmakers include putting private data centers, such as those housing Kakao and Naver Corp. servers under the same regulations as national disaster management facilities during emergencies. That would require businesses to report to the government in the event of any service disruption, and implement fines of up to 3% of revenues if they fail to do so, according to Yonhap News.

Shares of Kakao pared gains to 2.6%, down from 5.7%, following the resignation. Its shares are down more than 50% this year. Kakao is among the worst performers on the blue-chip Kospi 200 Index this year along with its affiliates Kakaopay Corp. and KakaoBank Corp.

