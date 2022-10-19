Kakao Co-CEO Resigns After Outage That Hit Millions Caused Chaos

Heesu Lee and Shinhye Kang
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Kakao Corp.’s co-Chief Executive Officer Whon Namkoong resigned after a widespread outage caused chaos in a nation heavily reliant on Korea’s most popular messaging and social media service.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Public criticism of Kakao and its affiliates has escalated following a blaze at an SK C&C data center in the south of Seoul on Saturday. The internet giant struggled to recover operations of its popular messaging service, used across the country by government officials and businesses for services including payment and banking.

Kakao will compensate users and business partners who were affected and investigate why the disruption continued for so long, it said in a statement. The company was still assessing the scope of damages caused. As of Wednesday, most services including messenger app KakaoTalk, were restored, it said.

“We apologize for causing huge inconvenience for such an extended time,” Namkoong said in a news briefing on Wednesday, adding that he plans to stay at the company to help oversee both the investigation into the disruption and compensation effort. “We are aware that it will take a great deal of effort over a long period of time to recover lost trust.”

The disruptions highlight the nation’s dependence on the group. Kakao has been the target of antitrust crackdowns due to its market dominance before, but the outages have since sparked discussion by South Korea’s lawmakers about possible revisions to the broadcasting communications law to step up oversight.

The blaze ignited lithium batteries and power lines needed to supply power to the data center, Namkoong’s co-CEO Euntaek Hong said. An entire shutdown of a data center had never occurred before, catching Kakao offguard, he said. “This was a mistake.”

Some of the proposals under review by lawmakers include putting private data centers, such as those housing Kakao and Naver Corp. servers under the same regulations as national disaster management facilities during emergencies. That would require businesses to report to the government in the event of any service disruption, and implement fines of up to 3% of revenues if they fail to do so, according to Yonhap News.

Shares of Kakao pared gains to 2.6%, down from 5.7%, following the resignation. Its shares are down more than 50% this year. Kakao is among the worst performers on the blue-chip Kospi 200 Index this year along with its affiliates Kakaopay Corp. and KakaoBank Corp.

(Updates with details from news conference)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Kakao Plunges as Anger Grows Over Mass Outage, Users Switch to Telegram

    (Bloomberg) -- Kakao Corp. shares tumbled after a weekend data-center fire disrupted service at the internet giant, intensifying scrutiny of its outsized importance in Korean life.Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesStocks Rebound From Key Level as UK Makes U-Turn: Markets WrapNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One CountryThe company’s stock dropped as much as 9.5% to the lowe

  • Ubiquitous South Korea App Goes Offline, Raising Fresh Concerns Over Tech Giants

    Kakao’s widespread role in messaging, online banking and other services prompts officials to wonder if South Korea’s “everything app” has grown too large.

  • Asia’s Richest Banker Weighs $1 Billion Real Estate Fund

    (Bloomberg) -- Kotak Investment Advisors Ltd., backed by Asia’s richest banker Uday Kotak, is looking to raise about $1 billion for a new fund dedicated to investing in India’s residential real estate, according to a person familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3Blinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerPutin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for

  • Stocks Mixed as US Futures Climb; Pound Advances: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks were mixed in Asia and US equity futures climbed as traders assessed prospects for earnings growth against a backdrop of rising interest rates.Most Read from BloombergA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3Blinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerPutin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for RussiaTrump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records SpatsAn Asia Pacific share

  • Most Asian shares extend rally, markets await UK inflation data

    Asian shares were mostly higher on Wednesday, with U.S. corporate earnings aiding sentiment, while traders awaited British inflation readings later in the day for clues on how hawkish central banks need to be to fight inflation. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.2%, but further gains were capped by slight falls in Chinese shares. Japan's Nikkei advanced 0.4%, Australia's resources-heavy shares gained 0.4%, while South Korea rebounded 0.5%.

  • Pimco’s Schneider Says Cash Is King But Not All Assets Are Created Equal

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors have been piling into short-dated assets amid market uncertainty, but not all cash-like instruments are created equal. Most Read from BloombergA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3Blinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerPutin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for RussiaTrump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records SpatsSubtle variations in short-term interest ra

  • Cryptocurrencies That Should Be Topping Exciting Lists: Big Eyes Coin, Ethereum, and Cosmos

    Cryptocurrencies are the hot new thing in the world of finance. And while they are still a relatively new concept, Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Ethereum (ETH), and Cosmos (ATOM) have already taken on an important role in society.

  • Verizon and Walmart Partner in New Prepaid Internet Service

    Verizon Communications is partnering with Walmart to roll out a new prepaid internet service, the companies said on Monday. The service will be sold under Walmart (ticker: WMT ) exclusive Straight Talk brand, which offers low-cost prepaid wireless phone plans. Straight Talk Home Internet prices start at $45 a month, and includes unlimited 5G or 4G LTE data that can reach connection speeds of up to 100 Mbps.

  • Kenzz, an Egyptian e-commerce platform for the mass market, grabs $3.5M seed funding

    Kenzz, an e-commerce platform bringing shopping to the mass market in Egypt and MENA, is announcing that it has raised $3.5 million in seed funding. U.S.-based and MENA-focused venture capital firm Outliers Venture Capital led the round. The company, founded this February by Ahmed Atef, Mahmoud Al Silk and Moataz Sami, said it will use the seed round to grow its product categories, widen the product categories on its platform, hire talent and invest in tech as it launches its app.

  • Nischal Shetty's Blockchain Startup Shardeum Raises $18M in Seed Funding

    The EVM-based sharded layer 1 blockchain can expand transactions per second infinitely depending on traffic demand.

  • What Makes an NFT Valuable?

    NFTs have two main sources of value: collectibility and utility. These characteristics are both subjective and oftentimes hard to define.

  • Target Deal Days in October delivered customers, report says. What about Amazon Prime event?

    Target Corp. saw an increase in store traffic during its October Deal Days event, according to a market research firm that tracks cell phone use.

  • Why the CEO of Binance, the world's biggest crypto exchange, doesn't give his employees verbal compliments

    "If you do something well, you may hear from others: 'good job, great work, etc.' Probably not so much from me," Changpeng Zhao wrote.

  • Web 3 Isn’t Dead, Despite What Critics Might Say

    “Web3” is the latest in a line of phrases that media pundits and technology evangelists alike have deemed a Holy Grail of tech development. On the heels of this turbulence, commentators have been quick to proclaim the early death of Web3. Jack Dorsey even announced “Web5,” which he touted as “extra decentralized.”

  • Want to tip for your Amazon delivery? Drivr is a new app for that

    Tipping in the U.S. is a critical part of how the wheels turn in the service economy. One service area that's been very overlooked, however, is the world of last-mile delivery -- a service job that falls between the cracks when it comes to tipping because those who deliver products typically don't work for the company that is selling you the product, leaving the responsibility and incentive for tipping up in the air. Now a new startup called Drivr is launching to try to close that gap.

  • FTX-, A16z-Backed Aptos Blockchain Is Off to a Sluggish Start

    Transaction speeds and tokenomics disappoint on the first day of transactions for the "Solana-killer" chain run by ex-Meta employees.

  • Comcast boosting internet speeds for more than 20 million Xfinity customers

    Comcast Corp. is boosting internet speeds for more than 20 million Xfinity customers across the country and launching a new 2-gig speed tier across the Northeast. “The number of devices connected in Xfinity households has skyrocketed 12X since 2018, and the need for fast, reliable, and secure Internet will continue to grow,” Bill Connors, Xfinity President for Comcast (Nasdaq: CMCSA), said in a statement. “That’s why today, Xfinity is increasing speeds for most of our customers across the country.”

  • Comcast raises speeds for most of its Xfinity internet plans

    Comcast has raised speeds for most of its Xfinity cable internet plans, but the competition isn't standing still.

  • Web3 Infrastructure Firm ChainSafe Raises $18.75M Series A

    Web3 infrastructure firm ChainSafe has raised $18.75 million in Series A funding to expand its blockchain gaming utilities.

  • Three Arrows Founders, Still Absent, to Get Subpoenas on Twitter

    (Bloomberg) -- Liquidators charged with untangling the blowup of Three Arrows Capital are taking unusual steps to force the crypto hedge fund’s founders, Su Zhu and Kyle Davies, to cooperate with its unwinding. Most Read from BloombergForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenS&P 500 Bounces Off Make-Or-Break Technical Level: Markets WrapThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One CountryRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesGoldman Shakes Up Lead