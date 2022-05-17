Kakao’s Klaytn to build blockchain in China with BSN

Timmy Shen
·1 min read

Klaytn, South Korean internet giant Kakao’s public blockchain, will build an open-permissioned blockchain for China’s state-backed Blockchain-based Service Network’s (BSN) infrastructure for the Middle Kingdom’s domestic use.

See related article: Resist the temptation on NFTs, Chinese state-backed developer says

Fast facts

See related article: BSN, China Mobile support local NFTs with new chain launch

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Shiba Inu Is Down 85%, But Here's How It Could Recover

    Crypto-market leader Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is nursing a 37% loss since Jan. 1, and high-flying meme-token Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) is down 62% in the same period. Shiba Inu was the star of 2021, delivering a full-year gain of 43,800,000% -- in other words, it made millionaires out of investors who put in as little as $2.29 on Jan. 1, 2021, and sold on Dec. 31. Overall, Shiba Inu has lost 85% since hitting its all-time high of $0.000088.

  • China Vice Premier Liu to speak at key meeting with tech execs - sources

    Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He is scheduled to speak at a Tuesday meeting with tech executives that has been convened by the country's top political consultative body to promote the development of the digital economy, people familiar with the matter said. The meeting, currently underway, is being closely watched for remarks by Liu and others for clues as to how far Chinese authorities will go in easing a regulatory crackdown since late 2020 on the once-freewheeling tech sector. Liu has been at the forefront of efforts by the government to assure the private sector of support.

  • Indian PM skips opening of Nepal's Chinese-built airport

    Nepal on Monday opened a Chinese-built airport intended to capitalise on Buddhist tourism, as India's prime minister landed a few kilometres away to mark the birth, enlightenment and death of the religion's founder.

  • Musk and Bezos Agree on Who Is Responsible for Inflation

    It's rare to see Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos agree on things. Musk is a brawler and a go-getter. In addition, Musk loves to fight his fights in public, on the social network Twitter which he is also in the process of acquiring.

  • Intel shareholders reject compensation packages for top executives

    About 1.78 billion votes were cast against executive compensation at the annual meeting, Intel said, though the vote is non-binding. "We take our investors' feedback very seriously, and we are committed to engaging with them and addressing their concerns," Intel said in a statement. Intel forecast its second-quarter revenue and profit below Wall Street expectations in April, citing weak demand in its largest market, PCs, and increased supply-chain uncertainty due to fresh COVID-19 lockdowns in China.

  • Iraq balks at greater Chinese control of its oilfields

    Iraq's oil ministry thwarted three prospective deals last year that would have handed Chinese firms more control over its oilfields and led to an exodus of international oil majors that Baghdad wants to invest in its creaking economy. Since the start of 2021, plans by Russia's Lukoil and U.S. oil major Exxon Mobil to sell stakes in major fields to Chinese state-backed firms have hit the buffers after interventions from Iraq's oil ministry, according to Iraqi oil officials and industry executives. Selling a stake to a state-run Chinese company was also one of several options being considered by Britain's BP, but officials persuaded it to stay in Iraq for now, people familiar with the matter said.

  • Shell Joins Exxon With $1 Billion Brazil Exploration Setback

    (Bloomberg) -- Expensive offshore exploration setbacks for international oil majors including Shell Plc and Exxon Mobil Corp. are throwing cold water on their plans to turn Brazil into a profit center. Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionMusk Says Twitter Deal at Lower

  • Workers to split $600,000 after South Carolina tip pool ruled illegal

    A restaurant in South Carolina has been ordered to pay more than $600,000 to nearly 100 workers who were forced to share their tips, the U.S. Department of Labor has ruled.

  • Nigeria's Topship raises $2.5M from Flexport and YC to help merchants with international shipping

    African merchants encounter many challenges when it comes to international shipping, ranging from logistics and customs to hidden and excessive charges. Digital freight forwarders on the continent have grown to tackle these supply chain issues. In some way, they are taking after the likeness of an $8 billion company and a market leader in the freight space, Flexport; some have dubbed themselves the "Flexport for Africa."

  • The Real Reason Gasoline And Diesel Prices Are So High

    High fuel prices caused by dwindling supply and growing demand are a major problem for the economy, but no one can figure out who exactly is to blame

  • A severe pilot shortage in the U.S. leaves airlines scrambling for solutions

    The United States is facing its worst pilot shortage in recent memory, forcing airlines to cut flights just as travelers are returning after more than two years of the pandemic.

  • Buffett Exits Wells Fargo Stake, Ending Decades-Long Bet on Bank

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett demonstrated he’s still bullish on U.S. retail banking -- but not on Wells Fargo & Co.Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionMusk Says Twitter Deal at Lower Price Is ‘Not Out of the Question’The billionaire investor ended his long-running bet

  • The Ukraine war is creating a jobs crisis in Russia

    As companies flee Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, tens of thousands of their Russian employees are feeding a growing jobs crisis in the country.

  • Cain Velasquez denied bail: Judge disregards possible CTE, conditions proposed by defense

    Judge Shelyna Brown reiterated her view that Cain Velasquez is not only a threat to Harry Goularte and his family – but also the community at large.

  • 'Epicenter of modern music:' Amazon to hire 500 people in Atlanta as it launches new product

    Amazon.com Inc. (Nasdaq: AMZN) is hiring 500 people in Atlanta, making it the latest technology giant to confirm a major Atlanta expansion. Amazon is also bolstering its local Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Amazon Music divisions. Charlotte Barge, head of engineering for Amp, called Atlanta “the epicenter of the modern music scene and home to many of the world’s greatest musicians” in a statement.

  • Walmart to pilot program aimed at putting new college grads on the path to a $210,000 salary

    Walmart Inc. said Monday that it is piloting the College2Career program this summer, which will focus on putting new college grads on a career path with the retail giant. College graduates and college students within a year of graduation are eligible. The program offers training, classwork and mentorship leading to a newly-created management position, emerging coach, which pays $65,000 per year. This role is seen as a stop along the route to the store manager position, which pays $210,000. "With

  • The Downsides of Retirement That Nobody Talks About

    If you haven’t properly prepared for leaving the working world and living without a paycheck, you’ll have to face the ugly truths about retirement.

  • India's Reliance to acquire dozens of brands in $6.5 billion consumer goods play-sources

    MUMBAI (Reuters) -India's biggest retailer Reliance will acquire dozens of small grocery and non-food brands as it targets building its own $6.5 billion consumer goods business to challenge foreign giants like Unilever, two sources familiar with the plan told Reuters. Reliance, run by Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, plans to build a portfolio of 50 to 60 grocery, household and personal care brands within six months and is hiring an army of distributors to take them to mom-and-pop stores and bigger retail outlets across the nation, the sources added. The consumer goods push under a vertical named Reliance Retail Consumer Brands will come on top of Ambani's brick-and-mortar store network of more than 2,000 grocery outlets and ongoing expansion of "JioMart" e-commerce operations in India's nearly $900 billion retail market, one of world's biggest.

  • Microsoft Will Boost Pay and Stock Compensation to Retain Employees

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. plans to “nearly double” its budget for employee salary increases and boost the range of stock compensation it gives some workers by at least 25%, an effort to retain staff and help people cope with inflation.Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of Re

  • Surging natural gas prices squeeze U.S. industrial sector

    Skyrocketing natural gas prices have raised manufacturing and transportation costs across many U.S. industries, and the situation should persist as the United States exports more gas to Europe to make up for Russian supplies lost to sanctions. U.S. natural gas futures have doubled this year, far more than the increases in retail gasoline and diesel that have made Americans angry at the U.S. energy industry and the government. Many industrial company executives believe the United States, once a large importer of natural gas, should stop exporting gas and prioritize its own needs.