Kakao’s Klaytn to build blockchain in China with BSN
Klaytn, South Korean internet giant Kakao’s public blockchain, will build an open-permissioned blockchain for China’s state-backed Blockchain-based Service Network’s (BSN) infrastructure for the Middle Kingdom’s domestic use.
See related article: Resist the temptation on NFTs, Chinese state-backed developer says
Fast facts
Klaytn said on Tuesday it will take part in establishing the Chongqing Chain, a permissioned version of Klaytn, which intends to be the gateway into China’s blockchain market.
The BSN is a Chinese state-backed project that is split into two entities: BSN China and BSN International.
Klaytn joined BSN’s international network in January 2022.
The Chongqing chain is expected to become one of the open-permissioned blockchains on the BSN-DDC network, a non-cryptocurrency infrastructure for non-fungible tokens (NFTs), or locally referred to as “digital collectibles.”
BSN supports 28 blockchain frameworks with more than 25,000 developers using its technology, according to a press release.
China has yet to set clear regulations on the trading of NFTs, but Yifan He, CEO of Red Date Technology, the BSN developer, has told Forkast that he sees a bleak future for digital collectibles if NFTs continue to be packaged as investment products.
See related article: BSN, China Mobile support local NFTs with new chain launch