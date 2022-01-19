Kakao Shares Extend Rout as Founder Tax Probe Adds Fresh Woes

Youkyung Lee and Sohee Kim
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Shares of Kakao Group’s various units slumped following reports of a probe into allegations of tax evasion by its founder, adding fresh woes to the South Korean internet titan that’s lost more than $25 billion in value since December.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Kakao Corp. fell as much as 5.1% to its lowest since March, taking its losses this year to more than 20%. Affiliates Kakao Pay and KakaoBank declined to levels unseen since their stock market debuts. Kakao Games lost as much as 3.6%.

Local media including Yonhap News reported that police were looking into allegations raised by a civic group that Kakao’s founder, Brian Kim, dodged 886 billion won ($743 million) of taxes during the merger of Kakao and Daum in 2014. Kakao denied the allegations as “groundless,” adding that the merger had been agreed by shareholders.

The developments are unfortunate for a group whose shares had already taken a beating following share sales by executives and the Korean government’s crackdown on internet companies’ market dominance. KakaoBank and Kakao Games are among the worst performers on the MSCI Asia Pacific index this year.

Kim, the founder of the empire that spans online shopping, payments, ride-hailing and other services, briefly became the country’s richest person last year after the group’s shares surged during the pandemic.

However, the group’s rise also made it a target of regulators for its monopolistic business models that are threatening mom-and-pop stores.

Kim also personally faces allegations that Kakao’s de-facto holding company K Cube Holdings -- effectively structured as founder Kim’s family office -- violated regulations that forbid financial investment holding companies from exercising voting rights in non-financial affiliates.

In South Korea, police are required to investigate all complaints and forward its findings to prosecutors who then determine if an official investigation should be launched. In its statement on Wednesday, Kakao said it faced similar allegations in 2018, which were reviewed and dropped by prosecutors in 2019.

The activists who lodged the tax evasion complaint against Kakao had also unsuccessfully requested an investigation from the National Tax Service, according to the Yonhap News report.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Alphabet Unit Backs Shopify-Like Startup in Rare Indonesia Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Indonesian software startup Lummo, formerly known as BukuKas, raised $80 million in a round led by Tiger Global and Sequoia Capital India to expand its business that helps small merchants get online.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaN

  • Kraft's Oscar Mayer taps into nostalgia, self-care with Bologna beauty mask

    Kraft looks to reach consumers with a beauty mask that resembles a childhood lunch meat.

  • With Sale Of Shares Done And Shipments Soaring, Is Tesla Stock A Buy?

    With Elon Musk having sold billions worth of Tesla stock and the company shattering four-quarter delivery estimates, is Tesla stock a buy?

  • Tesla: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Earnings

    The words Tesla (TSLA) and EVs are synonymous these days, but Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois thinks it’s time the conversation moved on from here; it should no longer revolve around the opportunity EVs represent – it’s already common knowledge these will replace ICE cars over the next several years. In turn, the talk should center on “how much global share Tesla will gain this year and through 2023.” As such, when the company reports 4Q21 earnings next Thursday (Jan 26), Houchois thinks the

  • Tesla driver charged with vehicular manslaughter after fatal crash involving Autopilot

    California prosecutors have filed two counts of vehicular manslaughter against the driver of a Tesla on Autopilot who ran a red light, slammed into another car and killed two people in 2019.

  • Oil Extends Rally as Pipe Blast Squeezes Already-Tight Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil extended gains in Asia from the highest close since 2014 after a key pipeline running from Iraq to Turkey was hit by an explosion, taking out crucial supply from an already tight market.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaNew Satell

  • Following DeSantis’ lead, Florida lawmakers take aim at race discussions

    The Republican majority on the Senate Education Committee on Tuesday advanced a measure that attempts to tackle one of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ top legislative priorities: barring the influence of critical race theory in schools and businesses across Florida.

  • GME, AMC slide 10% amid market sell-off, apes vow holding

    Shares of GameStop (GME) and AMC (AMC), the flagship 'meme-stocks' were sliding on Tuesday amid a broader market selloff.

  • Morgan Stanley Says It’s Time to Look at Beaten-Down Quality Stocks; Suggests 3 Names to Buy

    Let’s talk about quality stocks. Of course, this is the direction that every investor wants to go; but the question is, how to recognize them? Do we go all-in on the big-value, big-name giants? Or do we dig a little deeper, and find the high-end nuggets that are hiding in the sandheap? Weighing in from investment bank Morgan Stanley, chief investment officer Lisa Shalett recommends the latter. She recommends investors to look for beaten-down stocks, equities that have lost value recently – but t

  • 3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy If There's a Stock Market Sell-Off

    These three top growth names are already down a lot and trade at fair prices, but could become really huge bargains if the market falls more amid rising interest rates.

  • Here’s what history says about the Nasdaq Composite’s near-term returns after closing below its 200-day moving average

    The Nasdaq Composite Index notched its first close below a closely watched, long-term trend line since April of 2020, and investors may be wondering how the benchmark tends to perform in the near to immediate-term after slipping below that mark. On Tuesday, following the holiday in observance of Martin King Luther Jr. Day, the Nasdaq Composite (COMP) tumbled 2.6% to 14,506, nearing its correction level at 14,451.69, which would represent a decline of 10% from its Nov. 19 record close and meet the common definition of a correction. The close below the 200-day trend line put an end to a streak that has lasted nearly 440 trading sessions, or well over a year.

  • 4 Semiconductor Stocks to Snap Up on Solid Sales Projection

    Soaring demand for microchips is helping stocks like Microchip Technology (MHCP), NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), Analog Devices (ADI) and NXP Semiconductors (NXPI).

  • Is This Rapidly Growing Surgical Robotics Stock a Buy?

    In the surgical robotics industry, it's critically important that surgeons are able to trust robotic surgical systems. In November, the digital surgery company Asensus Surgical (NYSEMKT: ASXC) reported third-quarter results that suggest it is becoming more accepted by surgeons. Let's take a look at Asensus Surgical's fundamentals and valuation to try to answer this question.

  • What happens to the stock market when interest rates rise?

    When interest rates increase, here's what historically has happened to the stock market.

  • Billionaire Louis-Dreyfus Gets $457 Million From Trading Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- Just over a year ago, Margarita Louis-Dreyfus’s financial outlook looked grim. Most Read from BloombergDeadly Strikes on UAE Upset Efforts to Ease Gulf FrictionsFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronThe Russian-born heiress was trying to sell a stake in Lou

  • Read the email Microsoft Gaming's CEO sent staff about its $68 billion purchase of Activision

    Phil Spencer told employees that his new title will be CEO of Microsoft Gaming, a division that the tech giant created as part of the deal.

  • Spin or Split? AT&T Has a Big Decision to Make on Discovery Stake.

    UBS analyst John Hodulik believes the company 'is leaning toward a split of the asset'—an exchange of AT&T stock for shares in Discovery.

  • Tesla investors urge judge to order Musk repay $13 billion for SolarCity deal

    Tesla Inc shareholders urged a judge on Tuesday to find Elon Musk coerced the company's board into a 2016 deal for SolarCity and asked that the chief executive be ordered to pay the electric vehicle company one of the largest judgments ever of $13 billion. "This case has always been about whether the acquisition of SolarCity was a rescue from financial distress, a bailout, orchestrated by Elon Musk," Randy Baron, an attorney for shareholders, told the Zoom hearing. The closing arguments recounted key findings from a 10-day trial in July when Musk spent two days on the stand defending the deal.

  • Is Realty Income's Dividend in Trouble?

    Dividends are at the front and center of Realty Income's (NYSE: O) business, and not only because it's required to pay out most of its profit since it's a real estate investment trust (REIT). Secondly, the retail industry specialist relentlessly advertises its trademarked descriptor: "The Monthly Dividend Company." The retail sector is facing a monster challenge with the persistent coronavirus pandemic.

  • Jefferies: 3 top internet stocks for 2022 with as much as 40% upside

    Tech stocks have been bruised. But this trio looks poised to pop in 2022.