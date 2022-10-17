Kakao Sinks to Lowest Since May 2020 After Fire Disrupts Service

(Bloomberg) -- Kakao Corp. tumbled to the lowest since May 2020 after a fire at a data center disrupted services for the South Korean internet giant over the weekend.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The company’s stock dropped as much as 9.5%, with it and shares of its affiliates among the biggest drags on the benchmark Kospi. Peer Naver Corp. slipped before recovering, while data-center operator SK Inc. slid as much as 6.6%, the most since July 2020.

The blaze halted messaging, ride-hailing, payment, gaming and other popular services for hours on Saturday. KakaoTalk, Korea’s No. 1 messenger app, had been partially restored as of Sunday midday, while operations at KakaoBank, Kakao Mobility and Kakao Games remained limited.

“We will do our best to improve until the services are fully recovered,” Kakao said Sunday evening in its status latest update. The company expects limited impact from the disruption on its revenue, it said in a regulatory filing Monday.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Sunday ordered the government to support the recovery of full operations and called for an investigation into the cause of the incident.

(Updates with more details throughout)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.