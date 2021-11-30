Kakavelos sentenced to life, no parole in Johnstown deli murder of Allyzibeth Lamont

Nov. 30—BALLSTON SPA — Former Johnstown deli owner Georgios Kakavelos was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of Gloversville resident Allyzibeth Lamont in 2019.

Saratoga County Court Judge James A. Murphy III imposed the sentence after hearing from family of Lamont, including her mother, who called Kakavelos a failure as a businessman and as a human being.

Kakavelos, 53, of Milton, was convicted after trial in June of first-degree murder and conspiracy in the death of Lamont.

The June verdict ended an intense six-week trial filled with brutal details about the killing of a young woman who had complained to the state Labor Department about Kakavelos.

The jury found that Kakavelos arranged and participated in the murder of Lamont, 22, one of his employees at the Local No. 9 Smokehouse and Substation. Lamont was killed at the shop on Oct. 28, 2019, and her body found in a shallow grave three days later near the southbound entrance ramp to the Northway at Exit 13 in Malta.

Kakavelos' former co-defendant, fellow employee James A. Duffy, 35, has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Kakavelos faced the first-degree murder charge — the one that allowed for the life without parole sentence — for hiring Duffy to carry out the killing. Duffy testified that Kakavelos paid him to kill Lamont — apparently for having contacted the state Department of Labor with complaints about her under-the-table pay. Duffy testified that he killed Lamont, but Kakavelos also participated in the killing and subsequent efforts to clean up the scene, bury the body, and dispose of evidence.

Loved ones of Lamont attended Tuesday's sentencing wearing T-shirts with her image.

Prosecutor Alan M. Poremba told the judge about Kakavelos having the audacity to tell investigators Lamont was like a daughter to him and how Kakavelos callously bought an Almond Joy and a magazine after killing Lamont.

Poremba called Kakavelos incapable of telling the truth — a "killer, liar, master manipulator."

The judge also heard from state Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon, who wrote to the court asking to assure Lamont didn't die in vain after she reported Kakavelos' labor law violations.

Among the others to speak was Lamont's sister, who called Kakavelos "a woman-hating, narcissistic piece of sh — ."

The judge imposed sentence, taking exception to a Kakavelos claim that he had no opportunity to tell his story to the jury. The judge also noted the presence of trial jurors, who took the time out of their day for sentencing after the six-week trial.

Kakavelos declined to give a statement in court Tuesday. His attorney indicated Kakavelos intends to appeal.

