Kakhovka HPP blowing up: Zelenskyy shocked by reaction of UN and Red Cross

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that he is shocked by the reaction of the UN and the Red Cross to the blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) by the Russian occupiers.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview for BILD

Quote: "We have not received a single response [to Ukraine’s requests for help – ed.]. I am shocked."

Details: He added that if there was a reaction, it was "very diplomatic"

Zelenskyy stressed that despite the tragedy that occurred many hours ago, neither the UN nor the Red Cross "are there", although they "should be the first to save lives", as this is what these structures were created for.

Quote: "What is happening right now is a tragedy. An environmental disaster and human tragedy…People and animals have died. People stuck on the roofs of their houses can see those who have drowned flowing past them. It can be seen on the other side. It is extremely hard to evacuate people from the occupied part of Kherson Oblast. When our people try to save them, the occupiers launch attacks," Zelesnkyy added.

Details: Zelenskyy added that the consequences of the catastrophe will only be seen in a few days when the water recedes a little.

The president believes that the Russian occupiers are afraid that the Armed Forces for Ukraine will start the counteroffensive on this front and try to make the liberation of the Ukrainian territories more difficult.

Background:

