Kal Penn on his memoir, "You Can't Be Serious"

What event could bring together Prince Charles, President Biden and Greta Thunberg? The climate change conference known as COP26, being held in Glasgow, Scotland. The U.N. climate summit, which will take place this November, is widely regarded as the planet’s last best chance at keeping global warming below the levels that scientists warn will have catastrophic consequences for life on earth. Yahoo News explains everything you need to know about COP26 before the proceedings kick off.