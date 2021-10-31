Kal Penn on his memoir, "You Can't Be Serious"
How actor Kal Penn, the self-described "skinny Brown kid from New Jersey," became a star in the comedy "Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle" is as improbable a Hollywood story as was his leaving acting to work in the Obama White House. Correspondent Luke Burbank talks with Penn about confounding the expectations of his South Asian American family, and about Penn's candid new memoir, "You Can't Be Serious."