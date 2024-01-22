Kalahari Resorts in Ohio offers winter discount amid frigid temps

Families can take respite from the cold at a local resort with a new discount.

Kalahari Resorts and Conventions is offering a deal at its Sandusky, Ohio location, encouraging customers to visit the resort amid frigid winter conditions.

The indoor resort features a waterpark, arcade, a theater, laser tag arena, restaurants and more.

Families can get up to 15% off their overnight stay if they book by Jan. 26. The offer also includes a $100 arcade card per night.

The discounted offer will be valid until March 31.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Kalahari Resorts offers discount, arcade credits amid frigid temps