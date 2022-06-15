Kalama schools placed under lockdown after student allegedly threatens LGBTQ+ supporters

Kalama schools were placed under a temporary lockdown Monday after a student allegedly threatened violence against a group of students demonstrating support for the LGBTQ+ community in front of the middle/high school, police said.

Kalama police said officers were called to the school around 12:30 p.m. after a student witness reported the alleged threat to administrators.

The juvenile suspect supposedly commented to a different student, not connected to the demonstration, that he had a desire to aim an automatic machine gun in the group’s direction, police stated in a Facebook post.

Police said a gun was not seen, and the student reportedly said he had intended to go home.

Police did not find the student at the school but off-campus. He was taken to the police department for questioning.

Criminal charges will be forwarded to the county prosecutor’s office, according to the Kalama Police Department.

According to a report from KOIN News, dozens of students at the school walked out of class in support of a transgender student who had been assaulted at the school on June 6 and treated at the hospital.

The assault, in which students said the victim was repeatedly kicked with steel-toe boots, reportedly occurred just as students were leaving for the day.