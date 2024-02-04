Kalamazoo Bourbon Festival highlights local industry

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — On Saturday, the third annual Bourbon Festival returned to Kalamazoo.

This year’s sold-out event took place at The Foundry. All proceeds are going to a good cause: Friends of the River, a local nonprofit that works to improve the quality of and access to Michigan’s rivers.

“I just think that’s a good thing,” festival organizer Paul Starr said. “I love kayaking and being on Michigan rivers and all that stuff, so I think it’s needed.”

With hundreds of people flocking to The Foundry, organizers are calling the festival a success.

“There’s over 100 different bourbons to sample. We have all of the big name ones,” Starr said. “We have a huge high-end section of stuff, like really rare stuff. So, there’s anything here for a novice or beginner bourbon drinker to more advanced.”

Lindsey Koch, who owns Gull Lake Distilling Company with her husband, says the annual festival helps showcase local distilleries like her own while also teaching people about the different types of bourbon.

“We are really big about education, so we will have volunteers that know bourbon,” Starr said. “Our biggest thing is education.”

According to Koch, the festival is also great exposure for an industry that exists right here in Michigan.

“We all know about Kentucky bourbons, and we all know about Tennessee whiskey, but we don’t necessarily realize we can get that great product right here in Michigan,” she said.

Koch says she and her husband work alongside local farmers.

“We source everything we can locally, and we have great product,” she said. “And you don’t have to get it from Kentucky.”

If you missed Saturday’s event in Kalamazoo, organizers say Grand Rapids will have its own bourbon festival next month.

