Kalamazoo man arrested for stealing tools, fleeing from deputies in Holland Township

HOLLAND TWP. — A Kalamazoo man is in custody after a retail fraud and fleeing incident in Holland Township on Wednesday night.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded to Blaine’s Farm and Fleet in Holland Township at 7:21 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, on reports of a male leaving the store with a cart full of unpaid merchandise.

There were several “high valued tools” in the cart, staff told the OCSO. Staff also said the suspect left driving a red and black pickup truck.

Deputies from the OCSO located the suspect vehicle in the area of U.S. 31 and New Holland Street. After attempting to stop the vehicle, the suspect fled westbound to Park Township.

The vehicle eventually became stuck in a snowbank in the area of 168th Avenue and Lake Shore Drive, at which time the suspect fled on foot. Following a short foot pursuit, the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

Deputies recovered “thousands of dollars” of stolen merchandise from the suspect’s vehicle and returned it to Blaine’s.

The suspect, a 51-year-old man from Kalamazoo, is being lodged at the Ottawa County Jail on several charges. His name is being withheld pending arraignment.

