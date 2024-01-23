Kalamazoo passes budget, pushes ARPA fund decision

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo City Commission passed its 2024 budget Monday night, but not before some last-minute changes regarding American Rescue Plan Funds.

The $288 million budget came to the commission for final approval Monday night but during public comment, residents pointed out the city was using $1.65 million from ARPA for a redesign of Arcadia Creek Festival Place.

The park in downtown Kalamazoo is a gathering place for the unhoused. Some commissioners were concerned with the redesign because it is designed to include locking gates to keep people out. Commissioner Stephanie Hoffman says the city has other priorities it should be using the ARPA funds for.

“My conscience will not allow me to vote for the $1.6 (million) when we have people literally sleeping … we didn’t even have a ceremony (MLK Day Wreath laying) because it was too cold, and yet people were sleeping in that. That makes no sense. That makes no human sense to me … for economic development and economic growth, well, if we have people dying on the streets, how is that going to affect our economic growth and development?” said Kalamazoo City Commissioner Stephanie Hoffman.

Commissioners removed the funding for Arcadia Creek Festival place and passed the rest of the budget unanimously. They will revisit the allocation of ARPA for the park project at a future meeting.

