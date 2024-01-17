Kalamazoo Public Schools invites applicants to fill board position

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo Public Schools board is looking for applicants to fill a board position left open when the treasurer resigned.

Following the board’s meeting on Jan. 11, trustee and treasurer Maricela Alcala submitted her resignation. She had served on the board since June 2023.

To be considered for the position, Michigan law says applicants must be a U.S. citizen and a qualified and registered elector of Kalamazoo Public Schools. Applications can be found at the KPS website or picked up at the administration building at 1220 Howard Street between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Applications will be reviewed at a special meeting on Feb. 1 and the final decision will be made at the end of the meeting on Feb. 7. The new trustee’s term will begin Feb. 22 and lasts through Dec. 31.

