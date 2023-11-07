Kalamazoo Township police: Man shot woman, killed self

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say a man in Kalamazoo Township shot and injured a woman over the weekend before shooting himself.

It happened Saturday at an apartment building on Colgrove Avenue north of Gull Road, Kalamazoo Township police said. Officers went there after a 911 call of shots fired and found a 22-year-old Kalamazoo man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Police also said a 48-year-old woman showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound. Her injuries were not considered life-threatening and she was later released from the hospital.

In a Tuesday release, police said they had learned that the 22-year-old shot the woman, who is his girlfriend’s mother, and then took his own life.

“The investigation reveals this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public,” police said.

Police did not release the names of those involved.

