Kalamazoo Twp. police: 2 face charges after person threatened with gun

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say two men are facing charges after someone was reportedly threatened with a gun in Kalamazoo Township.

Around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, officers from the Kalamazoo Township Police Department were sent to the 3300 block of West Main Street on a report that someone had been threatened with a gun.

When the officers arrived, they found the suspects — two men, ages 18 and 22 — in a parked car. Despite instructions from officers, the suspects ran from the car, according to the police department.

Police say they found both suspects, thanks in part to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety’s K-9 and drone operator.

A pistol was also found in the car, according to the police department.

The suspects were lodged at the Kalamazoo County jail. Police say the two face charges for resisting officers and weapons offenses.

