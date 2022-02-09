Kaleb Franks becomes second Whitmer kidnapping plot suspect to plead guilty

The photo shows defendant Kaleb Franks (at far left) with a rifle equipped with a suppressor, also known as a silencer, used to muffle both the sound and the flash of rifle fire. Franks, 27, pleaded guilty to federal conspiracy to commit kidnapping charges during a hearing in Grand Rapids, Mich. on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022.

GRAND RAPIDS — A second suspect has pleaded guilty to federal conspiracy charges in the alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Kaleb Franks of Waterford Township pleaded guilty Wednesday morning at the U.S. District Court in Grand Rapids in front of Magistrate Judge Philip Green. Franks, 27, is one of seven defendants charged with federal conspiracy to kidnap charges stemming from an alleged 2020 plot to kidnap Whitmer.

In a photo provided by the Kent County Sheriff, Kaleb Franks is shown in a booking photo. Franks is one of several people charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, authorities said Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in announcing charges in an alleged scheme that involved months of planning and even rehearsals to snatch Whitmer from her vacation home.

More: Another Whitmer kidnap suspect to plead guilty: We 'were not entrapped'

A sentencing date was not set Wednesday. Chief U.S. District Judge Robert Jonkers will set a sentencing hearing after reviewing the case. Green told Franks a sentencing date could come within the next few months.

The maximum sentence for the federal conspiracy to kidnap charge is life in prison, up to a $250,000 fine and up to five years probation.

In a 19-page plea agreement filed Monday, Franks said neither he nor his co-defendants were set up by the government, despite multiple claims filed by his lawyer in recent weeks, hoping to advance his entrapment defense.

During Wednesday’s hearing, Franks swore an oath before telling Green he understood the nature of the charges and potential sentence. His responses to Green were curt, almost only consisting of “yes sir,” and “no sir.” He confirmed claims made in the plea agreement which outlined the timeline of the alleged conspiracy.

More: Bad acts of 3 FBI agents will not be mentioned in Whitmer kidnap trial

For four months, between June and October 2020, Franks conspired with five men to kidnap the governor of Michigan over frustrations regarding COVID-19 restrictions in the state.

Franks first connected online with members of the Wolverine Watchmen, a Michigan-based self-styled "militia" group, through a firearms group on Facebook. After meeting another co-conspirator, Franks and others eventually met multiple times to discuss potential retaliation against the government, including one proposal to "black bag politicians.”

Story continues

At these meetings, Franks and others continued to discuss plans before ultimately deciding on a kidnapping plot, according to the plea agreement. The group ran training drills on how to use firearms and build explosives. In August and September, members of the group cased Whitmer’s vacation home.

In between surveillance of Whitmer’s home, conspirators built a “shoot house” to serve as a mockup of the home. The group discussed the logistics of kidnapping the governor, including potentially detonating explosives under a bridge near the home and firing at Whitmer’s security detail during the planned heist.

The defendants agreed to meet again for a final field training exercise in October.

But the FBI got to them first.

On Oct. 7, 2020, they were arrested in a sting at a warehouse in Ypsilanti where, according to prosecutors, the men thought they were going to make a down payment on explosives.

Instead, the FBI was waiting with handcuffs.

Franks would later learn that several members whom he believed to be cohorts were actually undercover informants or agents, including two paid informants known as Dan and Steve.

Franks and other co-defendants had been using an entrapment defense for months, arguing that the informants who infiltrated their group induced them into saying and doing things that they wouldn't have otherwise. The plea agreement made by Franks is a blow to this defense.

“(Franks) was not entrapped or induced to commit any crimes by these individuals. (He) also knows (his co-defendants) were not entrapped, based on personal observation and discussions,” the plea deal states.

Defendants from left top row: Adam Fox, Kaleb Franks and Ty Garbin; second row: Brandon Caserta, Daniel Harris and Barry Croft.

The defendants are: Adam Fox, 38, of Potterville, accused of being the ringleader; Barry Croft, 46, of Bear, Delaware; Daniel Harris, 24, of Lake Orion, and Brandon Caserta, 33, of Canton. A sixth defendant, Ty Garbin, previously struck a plea deal, received a six-year prison sentence, and has agreed to testify against the others.

— Arpan Lobo covers politics and government for The Holland Sentinel. Contact him at alobo@hollandsentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @arpanlobo.

Become a subscriber today.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Second Whitmer kidnapping plot suspect, Kaleb Franks, pleads guilty