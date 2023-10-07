Kaleb Johnson returns from injury to rush for 134 yards in Hawkeyes' 20-14 win over Purdue

Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean (3) intercepts a pass intended for Purdue wide receiver TJ Sheffield (8) under pressure from Iowa defensive back Sebastian Castro (29) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Cliff Jette)

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Kaleb Johnson rushed for 134 yards and a touchdown in his return from an ankle injury as Iowa defeated Purdue 20-14 on Saturday.

The Hawkeyes (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten), who came into the game ranked 130th in the nation in total offense, were outgained 357-291 by the Boilermakers (2-4, 1-2) but came up with enough big plays for the win.

Johnson, who rushed for a career-high 200 yards against Purdue last season, missed the last three games after rushing for 91 yards in Iowa’s first two games. His second carry of the game was a 67-yard touchdown run.

Iowa quarterback Deacon Hill, making his first career start in place of the injured Cade McNamara, completed just 6 of 21 passes for 110 yards but threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Erick All in the third quarter.

Purdue had almost an 11-minute advantage in time of possession. But Iowa’s defense, which came into the game with just three sacks, sacked Hudson Card six times. Card also threw two interceptions.

Card threw for 247 yards, including a 43-yard touchdown pass to T.J. Sheffield late in the first half. Devin Mockobee, who had a 2-yard touchdown run with 2:54 left in the game, rushed for 89 yards.

THE TAKEAWAY

Purdue: The Boilermakers followed their season high in points in last week's 44-19 win over Illinois with a season low in scoring. They dominated in time of possession, but could get nothing out of their offense, which went 9 of 19 on third down.

Iowa: Johnson's return helped the Hawkeyes' running game, which had struggled in his absence. Iowa finished with 181 rushing yards, 74 above its season average. Hill's accuracy issues were disconcerting, but All helped him out with two big catches, including the touchdown, and finished with five receptions for 97 yards.

UP NEXT

Purdue: Hosts Ohio State next Saturday.

Iowa: At Wisconsin next Saturday.

