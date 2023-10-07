Kaleidoscope of fall colors

When someone mentions fall colors, many people suddenly think of the brilliant colors of sugar maples that light up the northern forest. Well, today there are shrubs as well as trees and perennials that can ignite your garden with brilliant colors. There are different spiraeas, oakleaf hydrangeas, fothergillas, linderas, and others that have lovely fall color.

Gardens are meant to be enjoyed all year long and adding a few plants that will make your garden explode with colors in the fall are ones you ought to consider. Do not think that now that summer is over that the garden should go to sleep. Interesting plants that have colorful leaves in the fall are just the way to extend the garden into another season.

As nights become longer and cooler in the autumn, chlorophyll production slows and the carotenoids that are present in the leaves are unmasked, showing off splashes of yellows, reds, and oranges. These colors can make your yard come alive and you don’t have to have a truck load to create a dramatic display.

Now is the perfect time to work in the garden enjoying those pleasant days with less humidity and cooler temperatures. Where I live you can plant almost year-round but in colder areas where the ground freezes, you need to get them in the ground about six weeks before the ground becomes frozen. For me, planting now gives the plant plenty of time to get established before the winter comes. I have always felt that fall planting is much better than spring planting because plants have winter to get roots started before those hot days of summer come along.

Now I will mention a few of the many plants you might want to consider. Oakleaf hydrangeas have lovely flowers and also have brightly colored leaves that are great to make a colorful statement. Oakleaf hydrangea is usually planted for their lovely flowers but the foliage is something to consider too since it turns red, orange, and burgundy as the nights start to cool. Actually, oakleaf hydrangeas have four-seasons of interest: peeling bark in winter, interesting flowers in late spring, lovely green foliage in summer and then the fall colors.

If you have not seen some of the new spiraeas that are available, you are missing a real treat. There are some that are really dramatic in the fall as well as in the spring. Then in the summer, they have lovely rosy colored flowers that look nice in the summer garden. ‘Gold Flame’ starts out with chartreuse foliage and turns a brilliant coppery orange in the fall while staying about 4 feet tall and wide. ‘Double Play Candy Corn’ is a favorite of mine and it has spectacular colorful foliage. Orange, yellow, red and purple leaves light up this 2-foot-tall bush that is incredibly tough and reliable. One that is a rich russet red in the fall is ‘Magic Carpet’.

Another sensational accent with intense scarlet red fall coloring in burning bush which now comes in a dwarf form. The mounding display is attractive in the spring and summer with exceptional color in the fall. In some areas this could be an aggressive bush but it is not where I live.

Another new favorite bush that I have just gotten to know is Lindera or Spicebush. The bush displays narrow leaves that turn red, orange, and purple for a remarkable fall display. Then the leaves eventually fade to a tawny-beige and remain on the shrub during the winter adding additional interest. Last fall, I happened to pick a few branches to put in the house when they were showing these colors. They looked so pretty that I kept them for two months in a vase since the leaves held tight to the stems. I then sprayed them gold at Christmas and they set off an arrangement.

If you are looking for a climbing or ground-hugging vine, Virginia creeper is often used because of the gorgeous, spectacle coloration. During the growing season, leaves are green but when autumn arrives, hues shift to blazing shades of red. It is native to the Eastern and Central United States.

Heucheras are a small plant for the smaller garden and there are several heucheras that are worth considering. They have nearly evergreen foliage in neat clumps and work nicely in the border or pots. They have dainty flowers that are held on airy stems from May to July. The leaves turn different shades as the season progresses, some showing off particularly well in the fall. Heuchera ‘Amber Waves’ has the lustiest orange hue of all the coral bells and in the fall, it is a mass of perfect fall foliage. I have never seen ‘Autumn Leaves’ heuchera but I have read that it is ruby red in the fall. Deer tend to shy away from Heucheras. No one really knows why, but deer just don’t seem to care for them.

Fall is a wonderful time of year and it is a good time to make your garden burst with fall colors that will make you want to sit on your deck or patio and enjoy your garden which was built with love and care. Happy Gardening everyone!

Betty Montgomery is a master gardener and author of “Hydrangeas: How To Grow, Cultivate & Enjoy,” and “A Four-eason Southern Garden.” She can be reached at bmontgomery40@gmail.com.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Add these plants to make your garden explode with color in the fall.