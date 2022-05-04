Kaley Cuoco confirms romance with Ozark actor Tom Pelphrey on Instagram

Kaley Cuoco and Ozark star Tom Pelphrey have confirmed they are dating.

The Flight Attendant star posted a reel to Instagram of the pair on a mountain getaway, including Polaroid shots and one of Pelphrey kissing her on the cheek.

She captioned the post: “Life lately. ‘The sun breaks through the clouds, rays of gold slipping into my eyes and heart, rays of yellow to break the grey.’”

Pelphrey also shared the Polaroid images on his account, with a lengthy quote caption that began: “But nothing can save you. Not your friends, not the best Fred Astaire musical you’ve ever seen – the grace of it, not your mother’s beauty, not a line from a letter you find at the bottom of a drawer, not a magazine or the next day. Nothing can save you.”

It concluded: “Then you catch a breeze, so warm and ripe, it makes you hope that someone will come who also cannot save you, but who will think you are worth saving.”

This is Cuoco’s first public romance since her marriage to professional equestrian Karl Cook came to an end in September 2021.

The former couple said in a joint statement at the time: “Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realised that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions.”

Opening up about her love life for the April edition of Glamour magazine, Cuoco said: “I will never get married again. You can literally put that on the cover.”

However, she stipulated: “I believe in love because I’ve had incredible relationships. I know that they’re out there. I like being someone’s partner and having that companionship.”

The Flight Attendant arrives on Sky Max in the UK on 26 May. All four seasons of Ozark are out now on Netflix.