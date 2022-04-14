Kaley Cuoco EXPECTED Pete Davidson Romance Rumors

CBSTV Videos

Wil Wheaton receives an heartfelt apology from "Stand By Me" co-star Jerry O'Connell Thursday on "The Talk." "Wil, I just wanted to say, I heard before you talk about some of the struggles you were going through during 'Stand By Me' and you know, while I was 11 at the time, that's an excuse. I do want to apologize for not being there more for you when you were younger. But I want to say to the bigger picture, you never know what someone is going through when you're with them. I don't feel guilt, but I just want to say I'm sorry I wasn't there for your more, you know." Wheaton reacts, "I deeply appreciate that... you were 11, how could you have possibly known. Also, everyone in the audience who is a trauma survivor knows this, we're real, real, real good at covering up what we're going through."