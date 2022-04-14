Kaley Cuoco EXPECTED Pete Davidson Romance Rumors
Kaley Cuoco tells Glamour magazine how she really felt when people speculated about her friendship with Pete Davidson. Plus, her thoughts on getting married again!
Kim Kardashian is subtly showing Pete Davidson some love! The Skims founder posted a video on her Instagram on Tuesday of Disney's Jasmine and Aladdin on their magic carpet as part of Disneyland's "It's a Small World" ride. "Jasmine and Aladdin," she captioned the clip. The apparent nod to her new beau comes after the pair shared their first kiss on the set of "SNL" where they portrayed the famous Disney characters for a skit back in October.
The #49ers are set to visit with an Alabama RB who had a breakout season in 2021.
It’s giving Y2K, pop-punk princess.
Renowned chef Lidia Bastianich joins TODAY with two delicious holiday brunch recipes that are perfect for Easter. Impress your guests with a ham frittata to start and finish up the meal with an olive oil cake.
The author shares how becoming a stay-at-home parent was never her plan, and now after 3.5 years out of work, she's having a hard time getting one.
If your heart is set on a large urban area on the East Coast, what you need most might be a public transit map that shows the connections to where you want to go. State universities often have programs that let older residents audit certain classes for free. Note the restrictions go beyond which courses are even available: you may not be able to participate in classroom discussions, and there’s no contacting professors directly allowed at Princeton, for example.
The former 5-star RB has found a new home after spending one season with the Crimson Tide.
The EV6 is one of the best EVs we've tested.
Schumer and Cera play love interests in season 1 of the show, which premiered on Hulu on March 18
It happened on March 12. For some reason, it took a month for the video to surface. Participating in a youth flag football event in Orange County, California, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw an interception to a young player who hid for an instant behind a receiver before springing into action. Then it got good. [more]
"There are plenty of civilians that with training can become very successful Green Berets," a retired Special Forces soldier told Insider.
With Dancing With the Stars pros and alum dominating the guest list, Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy's 2019 vows was every bit the party you would imagine.
Timeline of events leading up to the jailing of American Idol contestant Caleb Kennedy of Roebuck.
Shannon detailed the incident in her new memoir as well as a recent appearance on The Howard Stern Show. Molly Shannon Locked Herself in Hotel Bathroom to Escape “Relentless” Gary Coleman Wren Graves
The former New York City mayor is facing potential criminal charges in a federal investigation.
Cuoco wears sharp suiting, dresses and more to discuss season 2 of 'The Flight Attendant' and finding peace in 'Glamour' magazine's April 2022 issue.
Kim Kardashian's pantry is full of neutral colors, clean lines and organized snacks
McMillan's is the third death of well-known bodybuilders in the US in the past year.
Wil Wheaton receives an heartfelt apology from "Stand By Me" co-star Jerry O'Connell Thursday on "The Talk." "Wil, I just wanted to say, I heard before you talk about some of the struggles you were going through during 'Stand By Me' and you know, while I was 11 at the time, that's an excuse. I do want to apologize for not being there more for you when you were younger. But I want to say to the bigger picture, you never know what someone is going through when you're with them. I don't feel guilt, but I just want to say I'm sorry I wasn't there for your more, you know." Wheaton reacts, "I deeply appreciate that... you were 11, how could you have possibly known. Also, everyone in the audience who is a trauma survivor knows this, we're real, real, real good at covering up what we're going through."
This season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey has shown Teresa Giudice and her daughters preparing to say goodbye to their longtime family home. On the show's April 12 episode, Teresa, Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana officially moved into their new house, and Teresa couldn't wait to see how her daughters reacted to the impressive abode. "Since we bought the house, we did some renovations," Teresa shared in an interview. "So I'm so excited for the girls to see their new home." While the