Kaley Cuoco and Her Husband Move Into Brand-New Hidden Hills Estate

This has been a long time coming! Kaley Cuoco and her husband of two years, Karl Cook, have finally, officially moved into the $11.75 million Hidden Hills, California, estate they purchased together. The former Big Bang Theory star excitedly shared the news via Instagram on Saturday with a sweet selfie of Cook and herself cuddling on their couch. “HOME,” she captioned the image.

Cuoco also shared a few glimpses of their busy move-in day to her Instagram Story, showing them drinking cocktails together (a #KarlFashioned, to be specific), cooking dinner, and finally, snuggling up on the couch for a movie night. One particularly sweet clip showed Cook, a professional equestrian, carrying Cuoco over the house’s threshold for the first time.

Prior to their big move-in day, the couple lived apart, despite getting married in June 2018. In May of 2019, Cuoco listed her Jeff Andrews–designed, Mediterranean-style home, and last fall, she revealed on The View that she was living in Brooklyn while shooting a movie. “We just haven’t been under the same roof. But by the way, it’s been working great and we love it,” she said on the daytime talk show. “We love it, so I don’t know why people have such an issue.”

The couple’s new residence was just constructed, and was reportedly built on spec by local developer Peter Baer of Strategic Acquisitions, who bought the 1.5-acre corner lot property from NBA star Tyson Chandler for $2.7 million in 2016. Not much is known about the interiors, but the dwelling is built in a modern farmhouse style, with a white picket fence surrounding the property. Cuoco and Cook share a love for horses, and Variety reports that many of their new neighbors have horses, and there are plentiful trails in the guard-gated community that would be ideal for riding. In addition to their new shared home, both Cuoco and Cook still maintain a fair number of other real estate holdings: She owns a condo in Studio City, a small home in North Hollywood, and a 40-acre horse ranch in Ventura County, while Cook owns the sprawling Pomponio Ranch in Rancho Santa Fe.

