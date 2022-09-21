Kaley Cuoco Recalls Not-Normal First Meeting With Pete Davidson

Kaley Cuoco said once she became attached to the movie “Meet Cute” with Pete Davidson, she and her co-star thought it would be a good idea to meet. But Cuoco wasn’t so crazy about the venue that the former “Saturday Night Live” cast member suggested: an escape room. (Watch the video below.)

“I’m like, ‘You know what, Pete? Not everyone has to end up on TMZ,’” she recalled Tuesday on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

“Why can’t anything be normal?”

Noting that she does not enjoy escape room games, in which players must figure out how to exit a space, Cuoco agreed to the rendezvous, and “Meet Cute” director Alex Lehmann also tagged along.

Cuoco immediately noticed a quirk of the comic, who has romanced A-listers such as Ariana Grande and most recently Kim Kardashian.

“Pete just laughs a lot,” the “Big Bang Theory” alum said. “I don’t even know if he knows what he’s laughing at.”

“Meet Cute,” released Wednesday on Peacock, features Cuoco and Davidson’s characters falling in love at first sight but with a time-travel twist.

Cuoco also described her real-life love-at-first-sight encounter with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, the star of the Netflix series “Ozark.” Check out it:

