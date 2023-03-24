Kalihi arson suspect arrested after fire burns 3 vehicles

Mar. 23—Honolulu police have arrested a 43-year-old woman on suspicion of arson after a fire charred three vehicles in Kalihi Wednesday.

Ten units with nearly 40 firefighters responded to the 2000 block of Republican Street just before 1:50 p.m. Upon arrival, crews saw three vehicles on fire in an open-air carport, the Honolulu Fire Department said.

Crews brought the flames under control at 2 p.m. and extinguished it within 10 minutes.

The Honolulu Fire Department classified the fire as "incendiary."

Damage to the property and its contents was estimated at $75,000. No injuries were reported.

Police located the suspect shortly afterward in the area of Puuhale Road and North Nimitz Highway and arrested her on suspicion of first-degree arson and fourth-degree arson.