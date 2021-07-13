Kalispell bookstore raises money for LGBTQ inclusivity after vandalism

Chad Sokol, Daily Inter Lake, Kalispell, Mont.
·2 min read

Jul. 13—A Kalispell bookstore is raising money for LGBTQ inclusivity after someone smashed a store window and ripped down a pride flag that hung inside.

The owners of The Bookshelf, at 101 S. Main St., say someone broke a large window facing First Street East the night of July 4 or morning of July 5, tore down the flag and left it crumpled on the floor. There was no evidence of theft, leading some to suspect the vandalism could have been motivated by hate or intolerance.

"It's hard not to feel that way," said Kyle Fort, who has run the business with his wife, Mary Wolf, for about seven years. "Two full walls of my bookstore are windows, and that was the only one that was broken. The flag was intentionally torn down and thrown on the ground."

While they couldn't be certain why their business was targeted, Fort and Wolf are using the opportunity to support the LGBTQ community by raising money for local groups Love Lives Here and the Glacier Queer Alliance. They set up a Venmo account — username Bookshelf406 — and had raised nearly $500 as of Monday, Fort said.

A 34-year-old woman, Christina L. Sanchez, was arrested July 5 on suspicion of breaking the window and scratching or "keying" 11 vehicles in the area. She also is accused of smashing a restroom mirror at a gas station along U.S. 93, bringing the total property damage to more than $10,000, according to charging documents.

Sanchez remained in the Flathead County Detention Center on Monday facing a charge of felony criminal mischief. Charging documents do not mention a motive for the crimes.

The Bookshelf is working to get the window replaced. In the meantime, a piece of plywood hangs there, painted with a heart shape filled in with rainbow stripes.

Fort sees a silver lining; he said he's heard from many people and had many positive conversations about LGBTQ inclusivity in the wake of the incident.

"It encourages me, I guess, that the end result of this is a lot of positive things," he said.

Assistant editor Chad Sokol may be reached at 406-758-4439 or csokol@dailyinterlake.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • TikTok Sounds used to spread COVID vaccine misinformation - think tank

    A TikTok feature that allows users to add another person's audio to their videos is being used to promote misleading and harmful content about COVID-19 vaccines, a think tank said in a new report. The London-based Institute for Strategic Dialogue analyzed 124 videos that used speech from four original TikTok videos, including two that were removed by the company for breaking its COVID misinformation rules, to push misinformation and stoke fears about vaccine side-effects. Viral trends where users create their own videos by riffing off the same music or speech clip are a central part of TikTok.

  • Bear necessities: Rescued cub prepares for life back in Kashmir wild

    When Pakistani poachers shot and killed his mother, the future looked bleak for Daboo. But before the poachers could make the sale, he was rescued and taken to an animal sanctuary in Islamabad. "He was a little baby bear that was stolen from his mother; in fact his mother was murdered," said Rina Satti, chairperson at Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB), where he is being nursed back to health.

  • Twitter suspends some fake accounts it verified by mistake

    "We mistakenly approved the verification applications of a small number of inauthentic (fake) accounts," a Twitter spokesperson said in a statement. The social media company had paused the verification program in 2017 amid criticism that its was arbitrary and confusing. Under Twitter's new verification rules, accounts must have been active in the last six months and fit one of several criteria: government, companies, brands and organizations, news outlets and journalists, entertainment, sports and gaming, activists, organizers and other influential individuals.

  • Brussels backs Bosnia's EU bid after jitters over strategy

    The European Union tried on Tuesday to reassure Bosnians of its readiness to admit their country one day, after an unofficial EU diplomatic note raised doubts about Brussels' commitment. That note, circulated among EU officials in April, proposed redrawing borders along ethnic lines in the Western Balkans in an attempt to unblock stalled reforms in the region. It caused anxiety in Bosnia, which aspires to join both the EU and NATO.

  • 25-year-long study of Black women links frequent use of lye-based hair relaxers to a higher risk of breast cancer

    Research suggests Black women may want to be cautious about heavy use of lye-based chemical hair relaxers. ljubaphoto/E+ via Getty ImagesThe Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea Frequent and long-term use of lye-based hair straightening products, or relaxers, may increase the risk of breast cancer among Black women, compared with more moderate use. Boston University’s Black Women’s Health Study followed 59,000 self-identified African American women for ove

  • U.S. consumer prices post largest gain in 13 years

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. consumer prices increased by the most in 13 years in June amid supply constraints and a continued rebound in the costs of travel-related services from pandemic-depressed levels as the economic recovery gathered momentum. With used cars and trucks accounting for more than one-third of the surge in prices reported by the Labor Department on Tuesday, economists continued to believe that higher inflation was transitory. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has repeatedly stated similar views, noting that he expected supply chains to normalize and adapt.

  • Seattle 'CHOP' zone murder suspect arrested over a year after fatal shooting

    The suspected gunman, who police said fatally shot a man during the Seattle Capitol Hill Organization Protest autonomous zone in June 2020, was arrested Monday after being sought by authorities for over a year.

  • Con Artist Kills And Dismembers Pastor’s Wife — Did She Do The Same Thing To Her Mother?

    People liked Shirley Jo Phillips. She was energetic, good-looking, and charming. She was also a thief and a con artist. Even her family would tell you so. “My mother always said, ‘Your aunt’s a kleptomaniac. She can’t come in the house without stealing something,'" Phillips’ nephew, Jack Jackson, told “Snapped,” airing Sundays at 6/5c on Oxygen. Shirley Jo Phillips was born in 1936. She was briefly married, which resulted in a son, Glenn “Buddy” Minster, born in 1959, afterward raising him as a

  • Ring's end-to-end encryption rolls out globally

    End-to-End Encryption started as a technical preview in January and is now rolling out to all eligible devices.

  • Fentanyl, alcohol killed South Beach tourist. Men accused of rape may face homicide charges.

    Miami prosecutors are weighing whether to upgrade criminal charges against two men accused of raping a South Beach tourist after an autopsy report revealed that she died, in part, because of fentanyl and alcohol.

  • He was 86 and easygoing — until he shot his boss dead after 31 years on job

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Billy Combass and Felix Cabrera worked a combined 78 years for sugarcane farmers in Florida. Neither had plans to stop — until gunfire changed everything. Cabrera, 86, is charged with first-degree murder in the June 4 death of Combass, 67, at the Belle Glade headquarters of Sugar Cane Growers Cooperative of Florida. Cabrera quickly confessed to what the organization ...

  • Woman accused of punching 6-year-old Asian boy in Las Vegas charged with hate crime

    A woman accused of punching a 6-year-old boy and spewing anti-Asian remarks at his family in Las Vegas has been arrested and charged with a hate crime, NextShark has learned.

  • Chicago rapper KTS Dre shot at least 64 times, killed after jail release

    Chicago rapper KTS Dre was fatally shot over the weekend after reportedly being ambushed by multiple gunmen following his release […] The post Chicago rapper KTS Dre shot at least 64 times, killed after jail release appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Local rapper who had ‘just been released’ from Chicago jail fatally shot, police say

    CHICAGO – Three people were shot, including a man who died after he suffered dozens of bullet wounds, during an apparent ambush as he was released from the Cook County Jail on electronic monitoring Saturday night, according to Chicago police. Fifty-nine shell casings littered the 2700 block of West 27th Street in Little Village — across the street from the jail — around 8:50 p.m. The ...

  • Ex-Houston Cop Indicted Over Twisted Beating of Man Who Says He Defecated in Fear

    Houston Police Officer’s UnionA former Houston police officer accused of telling his colleague to shoot an unarmed suspect fleeing a traffic stop and repeatedly beating the man with a pair of handcuffs is facing criminal charges.Lucas Vieira, who was fired from the force on April 16, was indicted by a Harris County grand jury on Friday for aggravated assault in connection with the July 7, 2019, traffic stop of 34-year-old Aundre Howard, who is Black.The indictment comes three months after Howard

  • 3 arrested after Philadelphia teen is kidnapped, beaten

    The 17-year-old was rescued after police and a SWAT team surrounded a northeast Philadelphia home, NBC Philadelphia reported.

  • Op-Ed: Homicide is on the rise again, but now we know how to stop it

    Homicide is rising in U.S. cities, but now we know how to stop it

  • Marine sentenced in 2017 killing of Green Beret in Africa

    Army Green Beret Logan Melgar was killed in the African country of Mali in what has been described as a hazing gone wrong.

  • Lincoln County Missouri prosecutor will seek the death penalty against Pam Hupp in Betsy Faria murder

    Pam Hupp was the last person known to have seen Betsy Faria alive before she was stabbed to death in her Troy, Missouri home just after Christmas, 2011.

  • Heavy police presence in Cecil County

    There is a large police presence Sunday evening in North East in Cecil County. Local and state police are at an apartment on Chesapeake Ridge Lane. Stay with 11 News and WBALTV.com for updates.