Kalispell hiring new chief of police

Adrian Knowler, Daily Inter Lake, Kalispell, Mont.
·1 min read

Mar. 28—Kalispell has posted a job opening for chief of police as current department head Doug Overman prepares to retire June 1 after 23 years on the force.

The hiring decision will be made by City Manager Doug Russell, who oversees municipal employees, including the chief of police.

In addition to leading the men and women of the police department, among the duties listed on the job description are preparing and submitting periodic reports to the city manager and meeting with elected or appointed officials, other law enforcement officials, community and business representatives, and the public on all aspects of the department's activities.

The city is seeking applicants with a degree in criminal justice or a related field, as well as least seven years of experience in police work, including at least four at the rank of sergeant or higher.

Required skills include effective written and oral communication, the ability to train and supervise subordinate personnel, and the ability to supervise, guide, direct, and motivate employees and volunteers, according to the posting.

Candidates must submit the formal application, as well as undergo interviews and background checks.

The pay range for the position runs from $120,622 to $154,407, with salary dependent upon qualifications.

Benefits include 100% paid health insurance and reduced rates for dependents, state retirement plan, three weeks' vacation, paid sick leave, and 10 state and federal holidays.

Applications are available on the city's website or at City Hall. The city is accepting applications until April 28.

Reporter Adrian Knowler can be reached at 758-4407 or aknowler@dailyinterlake.com.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden to host Israel's Netanyahu in coming months -reports

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden plans to host Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington in the coming months, the New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing U.S. Ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides. The reports come after Netanyahu on Monday delayed a decision on bitterly contested plans for a judicial overhaul after they triggered some of the biggest protests in Israeli history. The White House and the U.S. Department of State did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • Tips on Getting Better Sleep | Morning Blend

    It's National Sleep Awareness Month and we're getting some tips from a Sonesta sleep expert on how to get a good night's sleep.

  • Planting a garden from seed is easy and can start now

    The catalogs have been thumbed through, and the seed racks are sprouting like weeds at local nurseries and garden centers. There is now enough daylight across the country to start garden seeds without the aid of artificial lights.

  • Kamala Harris exhorts Africans to innovate, empower women in Ghana speech

    U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris challenged Africans to step up innovation and the empowerment of women in order to play their full part in the future of the world, as she delivered a speech to thousands of young Ghanaians on Tuesday in Accra. Her visit to Ghana, the first stop on an African tour that will also take her to Tanzania and Zambia, is part of a charm offensive by Washington as it seeks to counter-balance the growing influence of China and Russia on the continent. Standing in front of Black Star Gate, a monument built on the site where Ghana declared independence from Britain in 1957, Harris started by noting that by the middle of the century, one in four people in the world will be African.

  • Police release first footage of Covenant School shooting

    The edited video marks the public's first glimpse of Audrey Hale, 28, who killed three children and three adults in a mass shooting.

  • AI computing startup Cerebras releases open source ChatGPT-like models

    Artificial intelligence chip startup Cerebras Systems on Tuesday said it released open source ChatGPT-like models for the research and business community to use for free in an effort to foster more collaboration. Silicon Valley-based Cerebras released seven models all trained on its AI supercomputer called Andromeda, including smaller 111 million parameter language models to a larger 13 billion parameter model. "There is a big movement to close what has been open sourced in AI...it's not surprising as there's now huge money in it," said Andrew Feldman, founder and CEO of Cerebras.

  • DNA match solves decades-old Fayetteville rape case

    Investigators said they got a break in the case when Roy Junior Proctor, 46, submitted a DNA sample when he was charged with another crime.

  • Pink Says She's 'Grateful to Be Alive' During 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards Acceptance Speech

    She also acknowledged her formerly rocky relationship with husband Carey Hart: 'If he loved me perfectly, I would have nothing to say"

  • Zach Shallcross Gets Engaged in 'The Bachelor' Season Finale: 'You Are My World'

    Zach decided between finalists Gabi Elnicki and Kaity on Monday's season 27 finale

  • Shattered: Catholic community confronts its founder's lies

    The findings of an initial expert report were astonishing: One of the 20th century’s revered Catholic leaders, who built an international movement of community care for people with intellectual disabilities, perverted Catholic doctrine about Jesus and Mary to justify his own sexual compulsions and abuse women. The two rounds of revelations about Jean Vanier and the L’Arche federation he founded have rocked the group to its core, all the more because L'Arche itself commissioned independent scholars to investigate after receiving a first complaint from a victim a few years before Vanier died in 2019. L’Arche’s national and regional leaders have been meeting for the past week in the hills outside Rome for the first time since the latest revelations to chart a path forward, now that their official history has been shown to be a lie and their hero-founder Vanier a narcissistic and delusional abuser.

  • Fox News Guest's Oblivious Observation About Nashville Shooting Goes Viral

    Former FBI agent Nicole Parker pointed out a pattern in school shootings following the attack in Tennessee.

  • Gun-Loving GOP Congressman From Nashville Torched For Response To School Shooting

    Rep. Andy Ogles, who represents the district where The Covenant School shooting occurred, posted a Christmas photo with his family toting guns in 2021.

  • 'You chose the wrong person': video shows more details of Oklahoma Rep. Dean Davis arrest

    Police released additional camera footage from a patrol car of Rep. Dean Davis' arrest in Oklahoma City's Bricktown early Thursday.

  • Mom Hijacks Fox News Airwaves to Call for Gun Safety: ‘Aren’t You Guys Tired of Covering This?’

    Fox NewsA mother visiting Nashville took over the Fox News airwaves on Monday afternoon to call out the country’s lack of gun safety as yet another mass shooting unfolded at a Nashville school. As reporters and TV crews waited for a police press conference to start, the woman walked up to the microphone to say she was in town on a family vacation with her son and had survived a mass shooting last July. “Aren’t you guys tired of covering this? Aren’t you guys tired of being here and having to cov

  • People Are Sharing How Much They Get Paid For Their Jobs And, Wow, There Is So Much To Unpack

    Their salaries range from $28k a year as a dental assistant to $250k a year as a medical science liaison.

  • Nashville School Shooter Messaged Friend Minutes Before Massacre

    Metropolitan Nashville Police Department/ReutersThe suspected shooter who killed three children and three adults at a school in Nashville on Monday morning sent a series of dark messages to a friend in the minutes leading up to the attack, according to a report.Police identified Audrey Hale, 28, as the person responsible for the bloodshed at the Covenant School. In a statement, authorities said the first 911 call about shots being fired at the private Christian school was made at 10:13 a.m.Just

  • Nashville school shooting was apparently a targeted attack, police say

    Three 9-year-old students and three staffers were killed in the rampage at The Covenant School, a private Christian grade school. Police say they shot and killed the shooter.

  • Florida Plastic Surgeon Accused of Killing Lawyer Who Vanished on Bathroom Break

    Pinellas County Sheriff, FacebookA Florida plastic surgeon has been charged with murdering a lawyer who vanished from his office during a bathroom break last week—and who worked for a firm representing defendants in a lawsuit filed by the doctor.Tomasz Roman Kosowski, 44, was arrested Saturday in Tarpon Springs after police searched his home. Authorities did not say if the body of the attorney, Steve Cozzi, 41, has been found.“Today, our greatest fears were realized. My husband and best friend w

  • ‘Welcome to Florida’: Volusia County sheriff comes face-to-face with man who threatened to kill him

    Golden, 38, made the long descent down the escalator at the Orlando Sanford International Airport, where Chitwood was waiting for him.

  • Man with cartful of stolen goods walks out of Lacey Target store to find officer outside

    A man is in jail after he was found with a stolen car containing stolen merchandise over the weekend, according to Lacey Police.