Kalispell hiring new chief of police

Mar. 28—Kalispell has posted a job opening for chief of police as current department head Doug Overman prepares to retire June 1 after 23 years on the force.

The hiring decision will be made by City Manager Doug Russell, who oversees municipal employees, including the chief of police.

In addition to leading the men and women of the police department, among the duties listed on the job description are preparing and submitting periodic reports to the city manager and meeting with elected or appointed officials, other law enforcement officials, community and business representatives, and the public on all aspects of the department's activities.

The city is seeking applicants with a degree in criminal justice or a related field, as well as least seven years of experience in police work, including at least four at the rank of sergeant or higher.

Required skills include effective written and oral communication, the ability to train and supervise subordinate personnel, and the ability to supervise, guide, direct, and motivate employees and volunteers, according to the posting.

Candidates must submit the formal application, as well as undergo interviews and background checks.

The pay range for the position runs from $120,622 to $154,407, with salary dependent upon qualifications.

Benefits include 100% paid health insurance and reduced rates for dependents, state retirement plan, three weeks' vacation, paid sick leave, and 10 state and federal holidays.

Applications are available on the city's website or at City Hall. The city is accepting applications until April 28.

