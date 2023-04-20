Kalispell man accused of aiming handgun while passing vehicle

Apr. 20—A Kalispell man is behind bars after allegedly aiming a handgun at a family in another vehicle while passing them near Columbia Falls earlier this month.

Scott Lowney, 50, faces a felony count of assault with a weapon in Flathead County District Court following his April 10 arrest. Prosecutors also filed a misdemeanor count of obstructing a peace officer against him for allegedly disobeying commands from deputies with the Flathead County Sheriff's Office.

His arraignment is scheduled for April 20, the same date as a bail modification hearing. He remains in county jail with bail set at $50,000.

Authorities responded to the Middle Road and Middle Ridge Trail area for a report of a disturbance with a weapon on April 10 at about 4:25 p.m., according to court documents. A motorist reported driving southbound on Middle Road with his family when a blue sedan passed, its occupant pointing a black and orange firearm out the window at them, court documents said.

The motorist told authorities that the sedan slowed while his family members ducked down to avoid the gun.

Responding deputies came across a blue Toyota Camry matching the victim's description with the victim following along behind. According to court documents, the victim flashed their vehicle's headlights to identify themselves to authorities.

After turning around, deputies hit their emergency lights and attempted to pull over the Camry, which crossed the center line multiple times before finally stopping near the intersection of Columbia Falls Stage Road and Kelly Road, court documents said.

Deputies then ordered the driver of the Camry, who they identified as Lowney, to exit the vehicle, a command he allegedly ignored. They reported seeing him reaching onto the floorboard in front of his seat, court documents said.

Lowney ultimately left the vehicle, but continued to disregard orders from deputies, including to show his hands and keep them away from his waistband, according to court documents. Deputies "deployed non-lethal rounds to take Lowney into custody," court documents said.

Story continues

He later declined to speak with deputies, according to court documents.

Investigators spotted an "orange-colored plastic revolver-style handgun with black grips" inside Lowney's vehicle, according to court documents.

Assault with a weapon is punishable by up to 20 years in Montana State Prison and a $50,000 fine. Misdemeanor obstructing a peace officer carries a maximum penalty of six months in county jail and a $500 fine.