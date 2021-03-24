Kalispell man accused of assaulting ex-girlfriend

Mar. 23—A Kalispell man was arrested and jailed after an alleged violent assault involving his ex-girlfriend.

Zachary Lee Stephens, 34, was charged with aggravated burglary and booked into the Flathead County Detention Center March 20 on $50,000 bail.

According to charging documents, a 15-year-old girl called 911 to report a disturbance at a Conrad Drive home at about 2:14 a.m. Saturday, March 20. She said she heard a loud bang and her mother's ex-boyfriend entered the home.

An officer with the Flathead County Sheriff's Office saw damage to the door frame and a shoe print on the door.

When the victim spoke with the officer, she said she awoke to Stephens standing over her. She said he punched her several times in the face and threw her out of bed. She said he ripped out some of her hair during the alleged assault. She also said Stephens had moved out of the residence about one month before the incident.

When the officer spoke to Stephens, he allegedly said he was at the residence earlier that day.

Stephens faces a maximum term of 40 years in the Montana State Prison.

He is scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. Thursday, April 1.

