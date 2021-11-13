Kalispell man accused of pointing gun at women

Nov. 13—A Kalispell man was arrested after he allegedly pointed a handgun at a woman, her daughter and grandchild while they walked on the street in Coram.

Roy Craig Morgan, 62, is charged with assault with a weapon after the Nov. 5 incident on Bear Street in Coram.

Morgan is currently being held in the Flathead County Detention Center on $50,000 bail. His next court hearing is Thursday, Nov. 18.

According to charging documents, a woman told Flathead County Sheriff's Office Deputy Nathan Trueblood that she, her daughter and grandchild were walking on Bear Street when Morgan stepped in front of them and pointed a handgun at them. She teared up and was shaking as she told the officer what happened.

Three other witnesses corroborated the victim's story and said Morgan had a .44 magnum handgun when he pointed it at the group.

Less than one hour later, Morgan was found inside a bar in Coram. Morgan allegedly admitted to possessing a .44 magnum and officers found it in his pickup truck. He told officers the gun was loaded.

Officers believed Morgan was drunk and a preliminary breath test indicated a 0.238 level.

Reporter Scott Shindledecker may be reached at 406-758-4441 or sshindledecker@dailyinterlake.com.