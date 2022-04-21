Kalispell man accused of selling stolen firearms

Apr. 21—A Kalispell man is being held on a $25,000 bond for allegedly stealing and selling three firearms from a house guest in 2021.

Steven Salvador Reyes, 43, faces a felony theft charge in Flathead County District Court. He was booked into the county jail on April 19. His arraignment is set for May 12.

Deputies with the Flathead County Sheriff's Office began investigating the missing firearms in late January when their owner reported them as stolen. She told deputies that she brought the guns, which are not described in court documents, with her when she moved into the home of Reyes and his wife in April 2021.

She said Reyes offered to clean and store the firearms for her, placing them in his garage. She moved out in May of that year and did not ask after the guns until December. At that point, Reyes told her he had lost track of the weapons, court documents said.

The victim valued the guns at more than $1,500.

She followed up with deputies in March, telling them she had learned that Reyes sold the firearms to another man. When investigators followed up with the man, he acknowledged buying the guns from Reyes for about $3,000, court documents said.

Felony theft comes with a punishment of up to three years in Montana State Prison and a $1,500 fine for a first offense, five years for a second offense, and between two and five years as well as $5,000 fine for the third offense.

