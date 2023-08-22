Kalispell man accused of shooting teen pleads not guilty

Aug. 22—A Kalispell man accused of shooting a teenager in the face in Marion last month pleaded not guilty to a felony assault charge in Flathead County District Court last week.

Ross Barker, 70, faces a single count of assault with a weapon following the alleged July 28 shooting at Moose Crossing in Marion. He appeared before Judge Dan Wilson on Aug. 17 for his arraignment and a subsequent bond modification hearing.

Deputies with the Flathead County Sheriff's Office arrived at Moose Crossing to find a 15-year-old receiving medical care for pellet wounds to the face in an awaiting ambulance, according to court documents. The teenager said he and his sister were headed to a nearby camper when Barker allegedly confronted them.

Barker asked what the two were doing before raising a gun and shooting the 15-year-old in the face and sending him sprawling onto the ground, court documents said.

After the 15-year-old got back up, he and his sister retreated to another camper in the area, according to court documents.

When confronted by deputies, Barker allegedly admitted pulling the trigger. He told deputies that he suspected the teenager in multiple thefts in the area. In Barker's version, his wife told the 15-year-old to leave and was cursed out by way of a reply.

An angered Barker confronted the teenager and "popped him in the face," he allegedly told deputies.

Barker described the weapon as a small, derringer-like gun loaded with two 410 shotgun rounds, one containing rock salt and the other bird shot, court documents said. He allegedly told deputies he used the bird shot on the teenager.

Along with the felony assault with a weapon charge, prosecutors are seeking to revoke Barker's five-year suspended sentence for a 2021 conviction for criminal endangerment. In that case, Barker allegedly struck his wife with a gun and his fist. Initially charged with assault with a weapon, he pleaded guilty to criminal endangerment after reaching a plea deal with prosecutors.

Barker remains held on $200,000 bail in the Flathead County Detention Center after Wilson rejected a request to lower the 70-year-old's bail on Aug. 17. If convicted, Barker faces up to 20 years in Montana State Prison and a $50,000 fine.

News Editor Derrick Perkins can be reached at 758-4430 or dperkins@dailyinterlake.com.