Kalispell man arrested after allegedly attacking his ex, her boyfriend and daughter

Jul. 27—Prosecutors filed a slew of charges against a Kalispell man accused of attacking his ex-wife, her boyfriend and her daughter while they held a backyard barbecue in late June.

Jerrad Raymond Merrill, 30, allegedly told authorities during his arrest that he "took care of it like a man" when he learned that his ex-wife was in a new relationship, court documents said. He now faces felony charges of aggravated assault and assault on a minor as well as a misdemeanor assault on a partner or family member in Flathead County District Court.

Merrill is being held in county jail on a $75,000 bond.

His June 23 arrest came after Kalispell Police officers responded to a 7:13 p.m. disturbance call on Nevada Street where they were flagged down by a woman described in court documents as "hysterical, fearful and complaining of pain." She told them that Merrill arrived on her property uninvited and attacked the family.

After speaking with all three — and a neighbor, who corroborated the story — investigators determined that Merrill walked through her home and into the backyard, where the family was cooking. He allegedly punched the other man, knocked him down and began kicking him in the face. He was bleeding profusely when officers arrived and was later hospitalized for several broken facial bones and "serious bodily injuries."

Merrill also struck his ex-wife when she intervened, court documents said, and threw her to the ground. When the minor tried to stop the attack, she too was tossed aside, court documents said. Both suffered bruising.

Officers found Merrill driving his pickup on Main Street. He allegedly indicated his role in the attack "spontaneously," according to court documents.

His arraignment is set for Aug. 11 before Judge Robert Allison.

Aggravated assault is punishable by up to 20 years in state prison and a $50,000 fine. Assault on a minor carries a maximum punishment of five years behind bars and a fine of up to $50,000. Misdemeanor partner or family member assault comes with between 24 hours and a year in county jail and a fine of between $100 and $1,000.

