Kalispell man arrested for flashing gun receives suspended sentence

May 17—A Kalispell man arrested for allegedly flashing a gun during a confrontation at an area basketball court last year earned a suspended sentence in Flathead County District Court in March.

Judge Dan Wilson handed down the suspended five-year sentence with the state Department of Corrections to 32-year-old Romano Corbitt on March 30. Initially brought up on an assault with a weapon charge, Corbitt pleaded guilty to an amended charge of criminal endangerment after striking a deal with prosecutors in January.

Authorities arrested Corbitt at his Sixth Avenue West home following the Sept. 10 confrontation outside of a Financial Drive apartment complex, according to court documents. A 911 caller reported a man in a skeleton costume acting disorderly about 7:10 p.m., court documents said.

The caller's husband approached the man, who was seen allegedly talking to himself and acting belligerently, and asked him to leave, court documents said. The man left on a motorcycle, but returned shortly thereafter and pulled out what looked like a gun, according to court documents.

"I should kill you," he allegedly told the crowd that had gathered in the interim, court documents said.

Using the motorcycle's license plate information, authorities identified the man as Corbitt and headed to his Kalispell home.

Under questioning, Corbitt admitted to his role in the confrontation as well as brandishing what looked like a handgun, though he said it was a BB gun, according to court documents. A search of his home turned up a motorcycle, skeleton costume, two BB guns and a handgun, court documents said.

He pleaded not guilty to assault with a weapon in October. In exchange for the guilty plea, prosecutors amended the charge to criminal endangerment.

Along with the suspended sentence, Wilson gave Corbitt credit for five days of time served.

