Kalispell man arrested after Saturday night police chase

Feb. 6—A Kalispell man who allegedly led law enforcement on a chase after leaving the scene of an accident Saturday night is being held in the county jail on multiple pending felony charges.

Bryan Patrick Doyle, 40, is listed on the county jail roster as facing possible charges of criminal endangerment, assault on a peace officer or judicial officer resulting in bodily injury and negligent vehicular assault as well as a misdemeanor count of aggravated driving under the influence, first offense.

Officials with the Kalispell Police Department said in a press release that law enforcement zeroed in on Doyle after responding to a hit-and-run accident Feb. 4 on the north end of the city about 8:30 p.m. A Montana Highway Patrol trooper spotted the suspect vehicle and attempted to pull it over unsuccessfully.

Joined by Kalispell Police officers and Flathead County Sheriff's Office deputies, troopers followed the vehicle through downtown Kalispell and east onto Montana 35. Authorities disabled the vehicle after it crossed onto Helena Flats Road, according to the press release.

After bringing the vehicle to a stop, officers identified and arrested Doyle before taking him to the Flathead County Detention Center.

Anyone with information regarding the accident and subsequent chase is asked to contact Capt. Jordan Venezio at 758-7789.

