Kalispell man charged with federal sex crimes

Scott Shindledecker, Daily Inter Lake, Kalispell, Mont.
·2 min read

Jul. 14—A Kalispell man is behind bars facing federal child sex charges.

Edward Timothy Cockerham, 42, appeared in Missoula July 8 in front of U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen L. DeSoto on charges of sexual exploitation of a child.

According to charging documents filed by Homeland Security Special Agent Troy Casper, two Flathead County residents brought their 9-year-old daughter to the county Sheriff's Office and reported she had been molested by a friend of the victim's aunt.

The victim told her parents Cockerham, also referred to as "Redneck," took her boating on an inflatable kayak on Ashley Lake. The victim said Cockerham touched her inappropriately and took photos of her with his cellphone after allegedly pulling her bathing suit aside.

County officers seized Cockerham's phone, got a warrant to search it and reported evidence may have been deleted from the phone. After getting another search warrant, the phone was taken to the state Division of Criminal Investigation for further analysis.

According to the charging document, the search found sexually explicit images of three victims, one 9 years old and two others, both 5 years old.

After Cockerham was arrested, Special Agent Casper and county Det. Richard Schuster interviewed him and Cockerham allegedly said he took all the photos of the three victims and that he touched the 9-year-old girl inappropriately.

If convicted of the most serious crime, Cockerham faces a minimum 15 years to 30 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and supervised release for five years to life.

Cockerham was initially jailed in Flathead County before his transfer to the Missoula County Detention Center on July 8.

Homeland Security Investigations and the Flathead County Sheriff's Office investigated the case.

Reporter Scott Shindledecker may be reached at 758-4441 or sshindledecker@dailyinterlake.com.

