Kalispell man dies in Saturday crash near Marion

Nov. 4—A 33-year-old Kalispell man died in a crash near Marion early Saturday.

Montana Highway Patrol responded to the crash scene at mile marker 103 on U.S. 2 West around 2:45 a.m. According to troopers, the man was driving a Chevy Silverado pulling a flathead trailer hauling a Jeep Grand Cherokee eastbound on U.S. 2 when it crossed the center line and went off the north side of the road. The trailer rolled, launching the Jeep off it. The driver reportedly overcorrected and the Chevy rolled onto the driver's side.

The man, who was not wearing a seat belt, was partially ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Speed is considered a factor in the crash.