Kalispell man faces felony charge for punching officer during arrest

Jun. 27—A 54-year-old man is being held with bail set at $100,000 after allegedly repeatedly punching a Kalispell Police officer in the face during his arrest near Woodland Park earlier this month.

Dennis Wayne Prichard of Kalispell faces a felony charge of assault on a peace officer and misdemeanor counts of assault and criminal mischief in Flathead County District Court. He is expected to appear before Judge Dan Wilson on July 6 for his arraignment.

Officers began searching for Prichard about 5:08 p.m., June 18 after he allegedly attacked the employee of a Woodland Park Drive bar and broke the window of a parked car, court documents said. Prichard, employees told police, was previously barred from entering the bar, but came in and began acting disorderly.

When an employee told him to leave, Prichard allegedly swung at him before grabbing him and trying to ram his head into a wall. Eventually forced out of the bar, Prichard left the property, but not before causing about $929 in damage to a customer's parked car, court documents said.

Witnesses said that Prichard had headed in the direction of Woodland Park. An officer found him nearby with several other men not long after, court documents said.

Prichard allegedly ignored an order to get to his knees and instead began walking toward an officer. The officer deployed his Taser, but it failed to stop Prichard, court documents said.

The 54-year-old allegedly punched the officer and the two began grappling. During the ensuing brawl, Prichard allegedly hit the officer several times in the face, causing pain, swelling and soreness.

Another officer arriving at the fight hopped into the fray and together they handcuffed Prichard, court documents said.

Court documents indicate that Prichard had several interactions with law enforcement personnel that day and was previously flagged for alleged violent behavior.

Felony assault on a peace officer is punishable by between two and 10 years in Montana State Prison and a fine of $50,000. Misdemeanor assault and criminal mischief both carry penalties of up to six months in county jail. The former comes with a $500 maximum fine while the latter is punishable by up to a $1,500 fine.

News Editor Derrick Perkins can be reached at 758-4430 or dperkins@dailyinterlake.com.