Kalispell man headed to prison for violent crimes

Sep. 24—A Kalispell man with a violent past is headed to the Montana State Prison after being sentenced recently in district court.

Timothy Shawn McCarroll, 45, received a total of 17 years, with five suspended, for tampering with a witness and a revocation on a previous sentence from a 2013 crime. The sentences will be served concurrently.

Flathead County District Court Judge Dan Wilson delivered the sentences during a Sept. 9 hearing.

McCarroll received 10 years, five suspended, for a revocation on a 2013 assault case. The 2013 crime involved McCarroll and another man hitting and kicking a man. The victim suffered a broken nose and jaw in the assault, which left him unconscious.

In a case this year in which McCarroll was accused of three felonies, he received seven years in state prison for witness tampering, plus charges of assault with a weapon and strangulation of a partner or family member.

McCarroll received credit for 220 days in custody and 18 months for not committing a substantial violation while on probation.

In his sentencing order, Judge Wilson said McCarroll's imprisonment "serves to increase public safety and protect the public by imposing incarceration for defendant's violent offense conduct and serious and repeated criminal conduct."

McCarroll was arrested and taken to the Flathead County Detention Center on Feb. 1, 2021.

According to charging documents, Kalispell Police officers went to a Two Mile Drive home after a 911 dispatcher received a hang-up call. The dispatcher called back and heard voices, including one asking "where did the knife go" and another saying "I'll kill you."

Officers spoke with McCarroll's sons and a girlfriend of one of them.

An adult son said he heard his brother arguing with his father and when he tried to intervene, McCarroll yelled at him and allegedly choked him. The younger brother broke it up, with the two boys and the girlfriend barricading themselves in a bedroom.

They reported that when McCarroll couldn't enter the bedroom, he allegedly plunged a knife through the door and said "I'll kill you."

After McCarroll was jailed, he allegedly called one of his sons and told him to "tell the District Attorney that you lied" and also said "drop the charges and I won't go to prison for 10 years."

McCarroll's criminal record in Flathead County dates to August 2006 when he threatened a woman. He pleaded guilty and received a three-year suspended prison sentence.

Then, in 2011, McCarroll was arrested and charged with burglary, assault and criminal mischief after entering a woman's home, grabbing her daughter, and then destroying several hundred dollars' worth of groceries.

McCarroll entered an Alford plea of guilty to criminal endangerment. A plea deal involved the state not pursuing a revocation of his probation in the 2006 case and a five-year suspended sentence in 2012.

Two years later, McCarroll's probation was revoked following a 2013 assault and he received five years in prison.

