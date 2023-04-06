Kalispell man pleads guilty to drug distribution charge

Apr. 6—A 29-year-old accused of supplying high school students with marijuana last year pleaded guilty to a felony drug distribution charge in Flathead County District Court on April 3.

Authorities began investigating Ryan Christopher Newby after learning that a pair of Glacier High School students departed the campus May 20 in the vehicle of a man apparently unknown to them, court documents said. A judge later issued a warrant for his arrest and Newby pleaded not guilty to the charge at a Sept. 20 arraignment.

Under the terms of the plea deal, prosecutors will recommend Newby receive a suspended three-year sentence with the Department of Corrections and pay $1,085 in fines and fees. Newby is free to argue for a lesser sentence.

Eddy set sentencing for May 25.

The two students — 14- and 15-year-old girls — told investigators with the Kalispell Police Department that they took "hits" from a blue glass pipe after meeting up with Newby, according to court documents.

Newby, who was questioned by police after allegedly returning the pair to the school on May 20, initially denied giving them marijuana, according to court documents. He later admitted to sharing marijuana with the two, court documents said.

Newby allegedly told investigators he met the girls on social media.

News Editor Derrick Perkins can be reached at 758-4430 or dperkins@dailyinterlake.com.