Kalispell man sees felony charge lessened to misdemeanor

Mar. 21—A Kalispell man accused of throwing a knife at neighborhood children last year saw his felony assault with a weapon charge downgraded to a misdemeanor after accepting a plea deal in January.

Timothy Wayne Wilde, 59, pleaded no contest to the amended charge of misdemeanor assault at a Jan. 13 hearing in Flathead County District Court. Prosecutors initially filed a felony assault with a weapon charge against him.

Wilde came to the attention of authorities after several children reported he had tossed a fixed-blade knife at them May 28, 2022 while they mowed a nearby lawn, court documents said. Stray clippings had allegedly landed on Wilde's trailer.

One of the children turned the blade over to deputies with the Flathead County Sheriff's Office. They matched it with Wilde's cutlery set, according to court documents. Wilde later allegedly confirmed much of the children's version of events to investigators.

Handing down a sentence the same day as the change of plea, Judge Heidi Ulbricht gave Wilde 180 days, suspended, in the Flathead County Detention Center. He received credit for five days of time served.

Ulbricht also ordered Wilde to undergo a chemical dependency evaluation.