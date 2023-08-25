Kalispell man sentenced for making death threats against Sen. Tester
Kevin Patrick Smith will spend 30 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release.
At the first Republican presidential debate, the candidates revealed how they plan to attack the incumbent in next year's general election.
Kelis opens up about the importance of showing up as her most authentic self. "I don't know how to be someone else."
The mass-exploitation of MOVEit Transfer software has rapidly cemented itself as the largest hack of the year so far. While the full impact of the attack will likely remain untold for months to come, there are now more than 1,000 known victims of the MOVEit breach, according to cybersecurity company Emsisoft. This milestone makes the MOVEit breach not just the largest hack of 2023 — but also one of the largest in recent history.
Disney is reportedly in early talks with Amazon to help bring ESPN fully over the top as a direct-to-consumer streaming platform.
The handheld steamer can clean and sanitize a variety of surfaces, including ceramic, laminate, marble and sealed hardwood.
To find the best deals on CDs, shop for one that combines the best CD rates, a term that matches your savings goal, and a minimum deposit that fits your budget.
It's ridiculously versatile.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s vision for a drive-in diner and movie theater is getting one step closer to becoming a reality.
YouTube is growing its commitment to hosting podcasts on its platform. This week, at the Podcast Movement conference, YouTube product lead Steve McLendon confirmed the platform will be rolling out support for RSS uploads for podcasters by the end of the year, among other updates. YouTube additionally confirmed to TechCrunch it's rolling out support for podcasts on YouTube Music by the end of year, as well.
The new Living Vehicle HD24 travel trailer is a smaller, lighter alternative to the HD30 that nonetheless offers a long list of features.
Our long-term wrap-up of a year spent in the 2022 BMW 330e xDrive sedan.
The release of Dune: Part 2 has been pushed back to March 15th amid ongoing writer and actor strikes.
Instant grocery delivery startup Zepto has raised $200 million in a new funding round at a valuation of $1.4 billion, it said Friday, at a time when most other firms in the category have either died or are struggling. The funding makes Zepto the first Indian startup to attain the unicorn status this year. StepStone Group, an influential LP in many venture funds including Nexus Venture Partners, led Zepto's Series E funding in what is the U.S. firm's first direct investment in India.
The producers of 'The Blind Side' pushed back against the notion that the Tuohy family got rich from the film at Michael Oher's expense.
Make the most out of your next tailgate with these game-changing hacks The post Tips for making your next tailgate a success appeared first on In The Know.
Former President Trump tweeted for the first time in more than two years on Thursday night, breaking a long silence on the platform, now known as X, that persisted into Elon Musk's chaotic takeover. Trump's first tweet since January 8, 2021 came after he was booked in an Atlanta jail on Thursday for 13 felony charges related to election interference in the state of Georgia. The former president, who is seeking reelection in 2024, tweeted shortly after his mugshot went public, an unusual and historic moment that continues to reverberate on social media.
Ohtani will continue to hit with a torn UCL.
'Best wallet ever': Super-slim and secure, this winner with 35,000 fans is a shoo-in!
NASA has published the first maps from its new space-based pollution instrument, TEMPO (Tropospheric Emissions: Monitoring of Pollution). Although you won’t be shocked to learn it reveals higher pollution rates in metropolitan areas, the tool can help scientists better study North American air quality on an hourly basis. “Neighborhoods and communities across the country will benefit from TEMPO’s game-changing data for decades to come,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson wrote in a press release today.