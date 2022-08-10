Kalispell man sentenced for role in high-speed pursuit

Aug. 10—A man who led Montana Highway Patrol troopers on a high-speed chase near Whitefish in December received a three-year sentence on a felony criminal endangerment charge last week.

Forrest Haven Pfenning, 35, of Kalispell pleaded guilty to the charge in June after striking a deal with prosecutors. In return, prosecutors dropped a resisting arrest charge. Judge Amy Eddy handed down the sentence in Flathead County District Court on Aug. 4.

Authorities arrested Pfenning following a Dec. 15 pursuit that reached speeds of 100 miles per hour, according to court documents. It began after troopers responded to a report of a Ford pickup potentially involved in a drug deal at an area convenience store.

Troopers came up on the truck near Hutton Ranch Road and attempted to pull it over after noting that the license plates belonged to another vehicle. The pickup sped up at the sight of emergency lights, allegedly running stop signs, fishtailing and forcing other vehicles to stop abruptly in its flight. Authorities eventually followed the pickup over a curb and into a field.

According to court documents, troopers used a PIT maneuver, which involves bumping the fleeing vehicle's rear end to cause it to lose traction, to bring the pickup to a stop. The motorist, later identified as Pfenning, then fled on foot with troopers fast on his heels.

Authorities ultimately used a Taser to take Pfenning into custody. He allegedly told them that the throttle in his truck sticks, court documents said.

Eddy arranged Pfenning's time with the Department of Corrections to run concurrently with another sentence out of Kootenai County, Idaho. Pfenning received credit for 232 days of time served.

