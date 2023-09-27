Kalispell Parks and Recreation creates online program system

Sep. 27—Kalispell Parks and Recreation is expected to have an online registration system by the end of the year, allowing for easier sign-up for programs.

"It'll be much more efficient for the participants but will also add a lot of efficiencies in our department," said Paul Reinhardt, Kalispell's recreation superintendent.

Kalispell is working with CivicRec, a vendor that creates recreation management software for local governments, to create and launch the system.

The online registration system is budgeted to run $23,195 for both set up and first year annual service fees. In the future, the city will pay an annual service fee of $12,935 to maintain the system, according to City Manager Doug Russell.

"I think anytime you can increase the technology and the functionality and streamlining systems, it makes it much better for everyone involved," Russell said.

The registration system will be similar to an online checkout system, Reinhardt said. Participants will be able to create an account and build a household by adding family members, and then select the programs for each member.

The city offers a number of youth sports and recreation programs, youth camps and an after school program, along with adult programs.

All events and programs will be on the system, Reinhardt said, including summer swim lessons. The city is also considering using an online system for reserving shelters and pavilions in the parks.

"I think that this will make it a lot easier for people to register for programs," Reinhardt said. "I think it's just going to be a big improvement for everybody."

City officials are hoping to see the system complete by mid-November.

Reporter Kate Heston can be reached at kheston@dailyinterlake.com or 758-4459.