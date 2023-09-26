Kalispell Police arrest man following barricade situation

Sep. 25—Despite barricading himself in his Kalispell apartment, a 28-year-old man was arrested over the weekend on pending felony charges.

Trever Berggren is being held in the county jail following his arrest and expected to make an initial court appearance on Monday morning. He faces counts of assault with a weapon and strangulation of a partner or family member.

Kalispell Police officers responded to an apartment complex on the city's west side about 11:36 p.m., Sept. 23 for reports of a physical disturbance involving a man and a woman, officials said in a press release issued Monday morning. Authorities located and removed the woman, who was later treated for minor injuries by members of the Kalispell Fire Department.

Berggren, identified as the suspect, allegedly barricaded himself inside his apartment rather than surrender to authorities. Officials offered no details on what prompted Berggren to eventually give up, but said that both the regional SWAT and crisis negotiation team were present.

The alleged attack remains under investigation, officials said. Authorities urged anyone with information to contact Kalispell Police officer Cory Clarke at 406-758-7780.

Berggren has prior brushes with the law, earning a suspended three-year sentence with the state Department of Corrections in December 2022 on a felony theft conviction. Berggren and another man were implicated in the break-in of a shed on Fifth Avenue East that April and stealing tools, a long gun and arrows.

Berggren pleaded guilty to the theft charge in October 2022.

News Editor Derrick Perkins can be reached at 758-4430 or dperkins@dailyinterlake.com.