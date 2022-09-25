Kalispell Police: Idaho teen in custody following disturbance involving gun shots

Sep. 25—A 17-year-old from Idaho is in custody for his alleged involvement in a domestic disturbance in Kalispell on Saturday night where shots were fired.

Kalispell Police officers responded to a business on the northwest side of the city around 7:15 p.m. after someone reported hearing gunshots. An initial investigation indicated that shots were fired during an incident involving two males, officials said in a press release.

No one was injured. The investigation remains ongoing and charges could be pending, authorities said.

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office also responded to the incident.

There is no known threat to the public, officials said.