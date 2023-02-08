Kalispell Police investigate reported shooting at west side hotel

Feb. 7—The Kalispell Police Department is investigating an alleged shooting at a hotel on the city's west side on Tuesday.

Officials released few details about the incident, but said officers responded to the business about 1:43 p.m., Feb. 7 "for a report of a person claiming to have been shot."

Authorities found two people at the scene. First responders took the victim to Logan Health Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries while officers placed a suspect into custody.

Officials described the incident as a disturbance involving a weapon and deemed it likely isolated.

Authorities said they expected to release more information as the investigation allowed.

Anyone with information about the disturbance is asked to contacted Detective Chad Sweigart at 758-7791.

