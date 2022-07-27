Kalispell Police on lookout for alleged bank robber

Jul. 26—Authorities in Kalispell are searching for a man they say robbed a bank on U.S. 93 just after noon on Tuesday.

The man, described as wearing blue jeans, a green jacket and a baseball cap with "Huskies" emblazoned on it, entered the financial institution about 12:15 p.m., according to a press release issued by the Kalispell Police Department. He approached a teller and demanded money, officials said.

The teller, who was not injured, complied and the man fled with the cash. Authorities did not disclose an amount.

The man as described as in his mid-20s or early 30s, white and of medium build with short brown hair. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 406-752-8477 or Detective Dan Williams at 406-758-7795.